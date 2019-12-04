Principal’s List
1st Grade
Scarlett Baucum, Addison Benoit, Emelia Bergeron, Samuel Charette, Joey Deshotel, Isabella Hemenway, Graham Hunt, Kason Knighten, Melanie Laurent, Chi Chi Nguyen, Georgianna Obier, Taylor Rock, Michael Roubique, Lucas Scott, Bryson Zalfen, Jenna Bayham, Tallon Brown, Alex David, Easton Fair, Hudson Hendricks, Amelia Hobbins, Remi Kolb, Shawn McCarthy, Reece Mercer, Caleb Millard, Camden Pizzolato, Brooklyn Spina
2nd Grade
David Bankston, Aubree Bass, Christian Borruano, Elliot Brocato, Ann Marie Chustz, Henry Daigle, Luciana Dipuma, Carter Gulotta, Lucille Hartley, Adriana King, Eden LaCombe, Sydney LeBlanc, Nathan Mosbroker, Victoria Obier, Jackson Robin, Liam Segura, Annalynn Allain, Alex Beaubouef, Joseph Campesi, Olivia Clouatre, Harper Eidson, Grayson Hammack, Parris Jarreau, Jack Landry, Anna Olinde, Keller Smart, Victoria St. Romain, Lilly Thorgeson
3rd Grade
Caroline Antie, Mary Catherine Bowman, Jaycen Chauffe, Aubrie Harleaux, Hudson Hobbins, Brandon LeBlanc, Layne Lurry, Julia Nettles, Mason Snellgrove, Benjamin Templet, Aubrey Berthelot, Reese Heuvel, Ryann Lee, Weston Mayeux, Addyson Morris, Brodie Riddle, Juliana Rimes, Alaina Saucier, Maddox Snellgrove, Mason Stein, Mason Weber
4th Grade
Vance Arnold, Carson Chapman, Tristan David, Cameron Delapasse, Logan Parker, Ciera Thibodeaux, Andrea Watkins, Caroline Bonin, Isabella Campesi, Callie Doiron, Jackson Dukes, Abigail Heidbrink, Nile Memmezzwattay, Eila Millard, Gavin Pourciau, Kennedy Smart, Carter Smith, Emma Sonnier, Dalton Willis
5th Grade
Mylie Kate Dickey, Emma Lacinak, Weston Millard, Madelyn Perrault, Gabe Daigrepont, Isabella Hammack, Cate Hebert, Brynleigh Jones
6th Grade
Amelia Chustz, Destinee DeRouen, Hannah Hebert, Olivia LaMotte, Ann Corinne Ourso, Nathan Swancy, Emma Herpin
7th Grade
Jacob Brown, Alex Chenevert, Drew Daigle, Aila Fitzgerald, Isabelle Hernandez, Jaci Juneau, Abigail Marbury, Emma Poirrier, Kason Smart, Baleigh Tanner, Joshua Dupre, Avery Gremillion, Gracie Kolb, Nathan Lacinak, John Laws, Brein Ledford, Megan Riddle
8th Grade
Thomas Cagle, Maci Daigrepont, Ava Leger, Christine Patin, Alyssa Roe, Annaleise Simpson, Peyton Alleman, Joseph Chustz, Ethan Crochet, Hannah Crochet, Connor Hebert, Caiden King, Bennett Ourso, Cinclaire Simpson, Aiden Swancy
Honor Roll
1st Grade
Watson Bradford, Beau Guerin, Carson Ross, Kade Simoneaux, Zaiden Gougisha, Bentley Johnson, Cameron King, Landry Schaubhut, Tripp Gaudet, Bradley Whitlow
2nd Grade
Logan David, Briggs Dickey, Kameron Sanchez, Keyleigh Sanchez, Cohen Willis, Cohen Chenevert, Bryce David, Laney Guidroz, Jack Michel, Jameson Porter, Asher Robertson, Nathan Thibodeaux, Aubreigh Weber, Mason Willis
3rd Grade
Lizzie Cefalu, Isabella DiBenedetto, Grady Dunaway, Bronson Guidroz, Emmarie Lacy, Madelyn Lee, Andre Pizzolato, Kade Treuil, Michael Wilson, Morgan Caballero, Camden Goode, Connor Heidbrink, Kinley Jarreau, Beau LeBlanc, Olivia Lefeaux, Natalie Scott, Larry Williams
4th Grade
Ethan Gross, Elizabeth Herpin, Brett Langlois, Landon Martinez, Lisa McKinney, Ethan Obier, Adaline Simpson, MJ Somme, Chloe David, Tripp Gaudet, Connor LaCour, Jaylin Lilly, Dillen Marbury, Madeline Porter
5th Grade
Christina Arnold, Abbie Blanchard, Brandon Blanchard, Clayton Brown, Julia Gibson, Bryce Guerin, Noah Johnson, Faith Landry, Brice Laws, Hallie Mercer, Lillian Morales, Rylan Nereaux, Hayden Dean, Abbygail Gauthier, Adelyn Kahao, Evan Lacy, Andrew Laws, Cason Martinez, Claire Michel, Dylan Morris, Molly Saia, Ryleigh Smith, Dawson Templet
6th Grade
Brakiyah Erwin, Braiden Jarreau, Michael Self, Alex Charette, Sammy Gibson, Maxwell Maurer, Piper McKinney, Tyler Nereaux, Jamia Robertson, Adyson Simoneaux, Peyton Taylor, Chris Thibodeaux
7th Grade
Charli Blanchard, Hunter Distefano, Philip Gueho, Julia Morales, Riley Pourciau, Lola Guidroz, Austin Martinez, Mallory Montelaro
8th Grade
Hunter Blair, Jadyn Davis, Caleb Jones, Seth Morales, Hudson Russo, Avery Berthelot, lyana Dominguez, Dorian Edwards, Ryder Loup, Jadyn Pickens, Blake Weber
