Visitors touring the A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana on Sunday March 7 from 2 – 5 p.m., the last day of the exhibit, will have the added bonus of meeting with West Baton Rouge Museum’s resident blacksmith, Gary Hart. Mr. Hart will have examples of historical architectural hardware and reproductions he personally made by hand for visitors to examine as they tour the gallery space. A. Hays Town, one of the most recognized and beloved of Louisiana architects who worked in the 20th century, was known for choosing every detail down to the historic hinges for his residential projects that were reminiscent of early Louisiana homes.
Gary Hart is a professional ornamental blacksmith who is notably known for his custom stair rail and chandelier iron work. Over the course of his career, he has also been commissioned for restoration work to reproduce hardware for 18th and 19th century historic houses.
A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana is on loan from the Paul and Lulu Hilliard Museum.
Masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed.
For more information go to www.westbatonrouge museum.org.
