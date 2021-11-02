Rayburn

During Hispanic Heritage Month here at Caneview K-8, we learned about artist Salvador Dali from Spain. The students saw pictures of some of Dali’s most famous works of art, including The Persistence of Memory or “Melting Clocks,” which depicts Dali’s dream and his perception of time. Students had a chance to enter a Salvador Dali “Melting Clock” art contest at school to show their own perception of time. There were many wonderful entries to choose from, but eighth grader, Hayden Rayburn’s art was chosen because of his beautifully drawn melting clock and his interesting concept of time. In his drawing, there’s a clock melting in a hand and slipping through the fingers. It is as if the hand is desperately trying to hold on to time, but it is slowly melting away. 

