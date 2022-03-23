Join the West Baton Rouge Museum for its monthly outdoor Historical Happy Hour a week early on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:00 -8:00 PM. Festivities will include an early evening concert with young talent from West Baton Rouge Museum’s Blues After School Band from 5 – 6 PM followed by Historical Happy Hour entertainment from 6 – 8 PM featuring the Florida Street Blowhards Brass Band as opening act followed by a concert performance by the 18-piece LSU Jazz Lab Band. There will also be an exhibit viewing and reception for the opening of the West Baton Rouge Talented Student Art Show indoors from 5 – 8 PM. This show includes two and three dimensional art works from K-12 public school students in the Talented Art program.
The LSU Jazz Lab Band performs music by historically significant jazz composers, arrangers and big bands, including Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Mel Lewis, Benny Carter, Bob Curnow, Tom Kubis, and many more. Members of the LSU Jazz Lab Band include jazz, music performance, and music education majors, as well as students who are not music majors. The 2021-2022 LSU Jazz Lab Band is directed by assistant professor of jazz studies, Doug Stone, and jazz studies teaching assistant Nolan Wible. Jazz Studies at LSU have a rich history that can be traced back to the 1950s. Boasting such student alums as trombone legend Carl Fontana, composer/pianist Les Hooper and many others who have made significant contributions to America’s great art form, the School of Music continues to nurture young jazz talent in a vibrant, collaborative musical environment.
The Florida Street Blowhards enjoy playing traditional jazz that was first seen in New Orleans around 1900. Band members include leader and trumpet player Sam Irwin; Doug Stone, woodwinds; David Seymour, woodwinds; Ben Herrick, trombone; Dahveed Randall, banjo/guitar; Philip Vincent, bass; Gary Stewart, tuba; and Nick Blanchard, drums. So come on over, and listen to them play homage to the early jazz greats.
Blues After School is a program offered in partnership with Rockin’ Mozart Music School and supported in part by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation offering free weekly lessons throughout the school year focused on historical and cultural enrichment, music industry, and playing the Blues.
This free event is open to the public. All are invited to bring blankets, folding chairs, and refreshments to enjoy an outdoor performance on the museum grounds near the Juke Joint located on 6th Street. Presenters will perform from the Juke Joint’s side porch stage. Appropriate social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 and visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or facebook/TheWBRM.
