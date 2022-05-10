Join the West Baton Rouge Museum for its monthly Historical Happy Hour on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6:00 -8:00 PM. Festivities will include a spirited evening tour complete with live music and a Tequila tasting inspired by the current traveling exhibition, Aliento A Tequila. This exhibit explores the landscape, culture, and traditions that gave birth to Tequila, Mexico’s national drink.
Starting at 6 PM, meet Tequilier, Roberto Carrillo who will present a Tequila tasting accompanied by a talk on the distilled drink made from Mexico’s Blue Agave crop. Mr. Carrillo will share samples with participants and elaborate on three different types of Tequila: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.
At 7 PM immediately following the tasting, enjoy a live musical performance by Los Norteños del Sur featuring traditional ranchera, norteño, and bolero music of Mexico. Ranchera refers to the ranch or farm land region where this music style originated while norteño refers to a popular music genre of northern Mexico, and bolero refers to romantic love songs. The band’s name is about Northern Mexican music played in the South of the United States hence Los Norteños del Sur.
This free event is open to the public. Every one of all ages is welcome to attend. However, only those visitors ages 21 and above will be able to sample tequila at the tasting.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 and visit www.WestBatonRougeMuseum.org or facebook/TheWBRM.
