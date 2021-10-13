Please join the West Baton Rouge Museum on Friday, October 15, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM for Historical Happy Hour. This month’s Happy Hour will feature friends of the museum, Smokehouse Porter, Miss Mamie and the Gutbucket Blues Band. Also known as the King and Queen of Gutbucket Blues, Smokehouse and Miss Mamie have been perfecting their art from a young age. They have been influenced by musicians along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge all the way to Chicago, and both have an unmatched stage presence.
This event is FREE and open to the public. Appropriate social distancing guideline and Covid-19 precautions will be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.