The West Baton Rouge Museum is excited to announce the return of theirHistorical Happy Hour, Friday, March 19, from 6:30pm- 8:00pm. It will be a musical affair, with guest Marty Christian.
Bring your blankets, folding chairs, and libations, and join us on the back lawn near the Juke Joint, located on 6th Street. Mr. Christian will be singing from the side porch, giving everyone plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the music. This event is free and open to the public. Appropriate social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 precautions will be in place.
Christian’s latest project, Rambling Blues (2018), finds him performing the songs of the early acoustic Blues masters like Robert Johnson and Charlie Patton alongside his own original songs while crossing paths with the early Electric Blues of Muddy Waters, Elmore James and Howlin’ Wolf.
Christian’s music is influenced by performing and recording with musicians like Henry Gray – pianist from Howlin’ Wolf of Chess Records fame and Carol Fran the Gulf Coast Soul diva singer and pianist.
For information go to www.WestBatonRougeMuseum.org.
