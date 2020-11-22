Several West Baton Rouge businesses participated in the 2020 Holiday Shopping Block Part at 309 S. Vaughn Drive in Brusly on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Participating business included:
Mingle
Twisted Oak
Body Sculpt Barre studio
The Style Bar
Be Kind Body Products
Mia Rose designs
Bella Grace
Scentsy
Roth Boutique
Body to Sole Fitness Apparel
Cales Candles
J.Renee Designs
Nutrition West
Southern Magnolia Collections
Sosis
Evolve Skin Care
Stella’s Designs
Bite Size Boards
Westside Interiors +Design Studio
Etchings by Taylor
Topanga Scents
