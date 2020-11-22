Several West Baton Rouge businesses participated in the 2020 Holiday Shopping Block Part at 309 S. Vaughn Drive in Brusly on Saturday, Nov. 21. 

Participating business included:

Mingle

Twisted Oak

Body Sculpt Barre studio

The Style Bar

Be Kind Body Products

Mia Rose designs

Bella Grace

Scentsy

Roth Boutique

Body to Sole Fitness Apparel

Cales Candles

J.Renee Designs

Nutrition West

Southern Magnolia Collections

Sosis

Evolve Skin Care

Stella’s Designs

Bite Size Boards

Westside Interiors +Design Studio

Etchings by Taylor

Topanga Scents

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.