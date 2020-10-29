Dozens of items donated by local businesses and class gifts handcrafted by Holy Family students are available in the 2019-2020 Holy Family Bear Fair Auction live through Sunday, Nov. 1 at noon.
The items were supposed to be included in the annual Bear Fair auction , which went online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
