Singing wonderful patriotic songs to an audience in Holy Family Catholic Church, the students in each class honored our country and its veterans of the armed forces. Their songs were well chosen and well rehearsed, delighting the 400+ veterans, teachers, students, and parents present. Generous rounds of applause were heard after each song performed, from the smiling guests attending the show. Each class at Holy Family School sang a beloved song, such as “Battle Hymn of the Republic”, “America the Beautiful”, and eight more. They sang so well that you could see tears in the eyes of some veterans and audience members,
Holy Family School Principal Alise Ashford then introduced Jules Lefeaux, a former Sergeant First Class who joined the U.S. Army in 1966 (the height of the Vietnam War). He was wearing the original green fatigue uniform that the Army issued to him in August 1966. Mrs. Ashford explained there were no sergeant stripes on the sleeves then; they had to be earned by being a good soldier. She told how he began his education in 1949 at Holy Family, the year it opened its doors! He was an honor roll student, and went to Catholic High. He graduated on the Dean’s List from LSU with a degree in Business Finance in only 3 1/2 years, and married Patricia Dupuy two weeks later; their marriage has lasted 55 years.
Principal Ashford traced SFC Lefeaux’s management career, which included Chief Financial Officer at Department of Corrections, Supervisor of Business Services at WBR School System, Assistant Director of LSU Facility Maintenance, CEO of a top-rated credit union, and Brusly Town Clerk. He retired in 2006 after inheriting a 200 acre farm.
SFC Lefeaux began by thanking the students and their teachers for the excellent singing performance, and saluting them for their hard work. He began a rousing speech about “The Sacrifices Veterans Made” and detailed many of them, beginning with getting a letter from the Draft Board ordering him to have a physical exam in New Orleans. He joined the Army for two years in hopes of getting a better job. The Army sent him to Fort Dix, New Jersey where he endured a very cold winter. He described his biggest sacrifice was leaving his beautiful, loving new bride, Patricia, and not seeing her for 5 months. Long distance phone calls were so expensive he could talk to her only once a week! SFC Lefeaux told the large audience that as soldiers, they had to take 14 vaccinations in 2 days.
The sacrifices continued the first day of Basic Combat Training, Lefeaux described how he got off a bus and encountered Drill Sergeants wearing Smokey the Bear hats. He warned the audience to cover their ears because he shouted like them in his loud command voice, “What are you troopers doing walking in my area? You run here for the next four months!”
Enduring intense Physical Training was a daily sacrifice: we would run a mile before breakfast, and from 4 to 8 miles each day. Pushups, situps, and crawling were ordered frequently. He could do 60 pushups at the end of 4 months, and run 8 miles in combat boots, carrying an assault rifle and backpack (the distance from Port Allen to Brusly and back.)
SFC Lefeaux told the audience what got him through all this: His devotion to Our God and frequent prayer. He continues his work for the Lord by doing Bible Readings at church services and on the Bishop’s TV station; teaching religion to 6th graders at St, John’s in Brusly, and serving as Chaplain of the Honor Guard, offering prayers at veterans’ funerals. He concluded by asking students to be sure to thank their parents, who also make big sacrifices to raise them and pay for their good education at Holy Family School, because what you learn here is a good foundation for success in your lifetime career! And be sure to thank any veteran you see because all of them made the same sacrifices Sgt. Lefeaux did- so all of us can live in peace and enjoy many freedoms.
His message to all present was rewarded with a standing ovation of applause lasting half a minute! Principal Alise Ashford thanked everyone and provided refreshments.
