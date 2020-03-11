Three times each year, Holy Family School hosts Grandparent’s Day, for every grade level from PreK-4 to 8th.
This past Thursday, March 5, students in PreK-4, 1st and 3rd grades, had their special day with their grandparents.
This offers the students an opportunity to spend quality time with their grandparents. The children are so blessed to be showered in love and have the champions who love them unconditionally, celebrate mass with them.
Their grandparents, leading by example, show them how important it is for the children to build a strong faith-filled relationship with God.
At the conclusion of the mass, each grade level puts on a performance either through song or instrument, as a special gift for their grandparents.
Once the students and their grandparents leave church, they visit the classrooms, enjoy an elegant reception and shop at the book fair.
It is a wonderful way for us to celebrate our grandparents!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.