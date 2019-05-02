Holy Family School hosted the end-of-year art show on Thursday, April 2. HFS showcased the artwork of students in second through eighth grade before they took it home for the end of the year.
Each student produced approximately six pieces of artwork in various mediums including sculpture, acrylic, chalk and ball-point pen. Students take 40-minute long art classes taught by Ms. Madlyn and Ms. Carla.
Each year, Principal Michael Comeau chooses two or three pieces of student artwork to hang in his office for a year before returning it to the artists. This year, he chose the pelican painted by sixth-grader Philip Gueho.
Art is Gueho’s favorite class because of the teachers, he said. This year he’s learned how to properly hold paint brushes, mix colors and combine mediums.
“It’s given me confidence,” he said, pointing to his pointillism picture, “because I didn’t think this one was good, I didn’t like it, but Ms. Madeline always tells me it looks good.”
