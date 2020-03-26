Holy Family School, like schools across the state and nation, has shut down all classroom instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, teachers held a school work packet drive-thru for students to pick up their classwork for the week. Now, they have pivoted to online instruction and work.
Teachers and staff spent their last day on campus Monday packing up items and preparing for teaching from home to follow Gov. Edwards "stay-at-home" order.
Teachers are working to maintain normalcy by decorating parts of their home like their classroom so it looks like they are at school for video instruction. The goal is to maintain as much normalcy for students as possible, Interim Principal Alise Ashford said.
On Monday, HFS administrators pre-recorded several weeks' worth of morning announcements, which include the pledge and a prayer along with birthday announcements. They also recorded Sessions of the Cross for students to participate in every Friday like they normally would in school.
“It’s new but we’re all working together,” she said.
The school has staggered birthday cards for students to keep the tradition of giving students a birthday sticker to wear for the day alive even if it's not something they can show off around campus.
“As much as we possibly can we are at school without being at school,” Ashford said.
Teachers are taking advantage of resources like Google Classroom, Weebly and YouTube. Many are also taking advantage of Zoom while it is free. Zoom is used for faculty meetings and small group videos for students and parents, Ashford said.
The Bears plan to return to school on April 14.
