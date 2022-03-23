Bear

PORT ALLEN – Holy Family School is hosting their school “Spring Bear Fair” Friday,

April 1 – Sunday, April 3, 2022, complete with live music, more thrilling rides than ever, and fun

for the whole family.

There will be live entertainment all three days, featuring AM/FM Band, Floyd Brown, Chee

Weez, and Don Rich. There will be a wonderful live auction, a cookbook sale that features art

from the students, a Sweet Shop, Bingo in the Parish Hall, face painting and fun games including

a first ever wine bottle ring toss! Delicious food booths will be set up to satisfy those taste

buds, including lent friendly options on Friday provided by the Knights of Columbus, pastalaya

and gumbo on Saturday and BBQ chicken on Sunday. As always, the core attraction of the fair

are the thrilling rides set up throughout the school grounds, so it is sure to be a good time for

all!

The dates and times for the Holy Family Spring Bear Fair are Friday, April 1st from 5:00 PM until

10:00 PM, Saturday, April 2nd from 10:00 AM until 11:00 PM and Sunday, April 3rd from 11:00

AM until 4:00 PM. The fair is located at 336 N. Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA. 70767.

A special thank you to all the sponsors who made the Bear Fair happen this year!

The schedule of events are as follows:                      

Friday, April 1st

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM:

Holy Family

Cookbook Sale

5:00 PM:

Cheerleader kick off, the rides, face painting and food booths are open

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM:

Bingo in the Parish Hall

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM: AM/FM Band

Saturday, April 2nd

10:00 AM:

Rides, food booths, snowballs, and face painting open

10:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Holy Family Cookbook Sale

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Floyd Brown

4:30 PM:

Live Auction

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM: Chee Weez

Sunday, April 3rd

10:30 AM:

Mass outside

11:00 AM:

Rides, food booths and face painting open

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Bingo in the Parish Hall

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM:

 Don Rich       

