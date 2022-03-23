PORT ALLEN – Holy Family School is hosting their school “Spring Bear Fair” Friday,
April 1 – Sunday, April 3, 2022, complete with live music, more thrilling rides than ever, and fun
for the whole family.
There will be live entertainment all three days, featuring AM/FM Band, Floyd Brown, Chee
Weez, and Don Rich. There will be a wonderful live auction, a cookbook sale that features art
from the students, a Sweet Shop, Bingo in the Parish Hall, face painting and fun games including
a first ever wine bottle ring toss! Delicious food booths will be set up to satisfy those taste
buds, including lent friendly options on Friday provided by the Knights of Columbus, pastalaya
and gumbo on Saturday and BBQ chicken on Sunday. As always, the core attraction of the fair
are the thrilling rides set up throughout the school grounds, so it is sure to be a good time for
all!
The dates and times for the Holy Family Spring Bear Fair are Friday, April 1st from 5:00 PM until
10:00 PM, Saturday, April 2nd from 10:00 AM until 11:00 PM and Sunday, April 3rd from 11:00
AM until 4:00 PM. The fair is located at 336 N. Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA. 70767.
A special thank you to all the sponsors who made the Bear Fair happen this year!
The schedule of events are as follows:
Friday, April 1st
4:30 PM – 8:30 PM:
Holy Family
Cookbook Sale
5:00 PM:
Cheerleader kick off, the rides, face painting and food booths are open
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM:
Bingo in the Parish Hall
6:30 PM – 10:00 PM: AM/FM Band
Saturday, April 2nd
10:00 AM:
Rides, food booths, snowballs, and face painting open
10:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Holy Family Cookbook Sale
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Floyd Brown
4:30 PM:
Live Auction
6:30 PM – 10:00 PM: Chee Weez
Sunday, April 3rd
10:30 AM:
Mass outside
11:00 AM:
Rides, food booths and face painting open
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Bingo in the Parish Hall
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM:
Don Rich
