Honor Roll

Many students at Holy Family School earned a spot on the Honor Roll and Principal's List during the second quarter. Students earning all A's for the quarter were placed on the Principal’s List and students earning all A's and B's are listed on the Honor Roll. 

The list is separated by grade and teacher. 

The Principal's List

First grade

Mrs. Barbier

Annalynn Allain

David Bankston

Christian Borruano

Elliot Brocato

Joseph Campesi

Ann Marie Chustz

Henry Daigle

Lucille Hartley

Adriana King

Jack Landry

Sydney LeBlanc

Ella Mire

Nathan Mosbroker

Ms. Prange

Aubree Bass

Hailey Bayham

Alex Beaubouef

Olivia Clouatre

Logan David

Luciana Dipuma

Carter Gulotta

Grayson Hammack

Eden LaCombe

Jack Michel

Asher Robertson

Jackson Robin

Liam Segura

Keller Smart

Victoria St. Romain

Lilly Thorgeson

Second grade

Mrs. Landry

Ava Costello

Connor Heidbrink

Hudson Hobbins

Evan Joffrion

Alaina Saucier

Maddox Snellgrove

Ms. LeSage

Caroline Antie

Aubrey Berthelot

Mary Catherine Bowman

Reese Heuvel

Brandon LeBlanc

Addyson Morris

Julia Nettles

Mason Snellgrove

Mason Stein

Benjamin Templet

Third grade

Ms. Nichols

Vance Arnold

Caroline Bonin

Isabella Campesi

Callie Doiron

Landon Martinez

Eila Millard

Logan Parker

Madeline Porter

Kennedy Smart

Carter Smith

Andrea Watkins

Mr. Stowers

Carson Chapman

Tristan David

Cameron Delapasse

Jackson Dukes

Ethan Gross

Abigail Heidbrink

Brett Langlois

Jaylin Lilly

Gavin Pourciau

MJ Somme

Emma Sonnier

Fourth grade

Ms. Campbell

Brandon Blanchard

Gabe Daigrepont

Abbygail Gauthier

Isabella Hammack

Brynleigh Jones

Emma Lacinak

Allie Landry

Lillian Morales

Dylan Morris

Rylan Nereaux

Madelyn Perrault

Ms. Ledoux

Abbie Blanchard

Brenley Cazes

Cate Hebert

Jairius Jones

Andrew Laws

Brice Laws

Weston Millard

Fifth grade

Ms. Hendricks

Brayden Aguillard

Jesse Jones

Ann Corinne Ourso

Nathan Swancy

Mrs. Moreau

Amelia Chustz

Hannah Hebert

Olivia LaMotte

Tyler Nereaux

Jamia Robertson

Sixth grade

Mrs. Campbell

Drew Daigle

Avery Gremillion

Jaci Juneau

John Laws

Abigail Marbury

Megan Riddle

Baleigh Tanner

Mrs. DuBoulay

Jacob Brown

Alex Chenevert

Hunter Distefano

Joshua Dupre

Aila Fitzgerald

Lola Guidroz

Nathan Lacinak

Austin Martinez

Emma Poirrier

Kason Smart

Seventh grade

Mrs. Crocker

Jospeh Chustz

Maci Daigrepont

Presleigh Fontenot

Ava Leger

Alyssa Roe

Annaleise Simpson

Ms. LeBlanc

Hunter Blair

Thomas Cagle

Ethan Crochet

Hannah Crochet

Caiden King

Ryder Loup

Seth Morales

Bennett Ourso

Cinclaire Simpson

Aiden Swancy

Eighth grade

Ms. Brown

Benjamin Black

Christian Black

Ella Dupre

Karly Hutton

Landon Juneau

Chloe Lefeaux

Reed Loup

Corinne Moreau

Gus Pourciau

Honor Roll

First grade

Mrs. Barbier

Cohen Chenevert

Briggs Dickey

Harper Eidson

Laney Guidroz

Anna Olinde

Jameson Porter

Kameron Sanchez

Nathan Thibodeaux

Aubreigh Weber

Ms. Prange

Hunter Bardwell

Parris Jarreau

Nicholas Lee

Victoria Obier

Jaylen Varise

Mason Willis

Second grade

Mrs. Landry

Morgan Caballero

Lizzie Cefalu

Jaycen Chauffe

Bronson Guidroz

Madelyn Lee

Ryann Lee

Layne Lurry

Juliana Rimes

Natalie Scott

Skyler Townson

Michael Wilson

Ms. LeSage

Camden Goode

Aubrie Harleaux

Kinley Jarreau

Emmarie Lacy

Olivia Lefeaux

Tayler Magliarisi

Andree Pizzolato

Brodie Riddle

Kade Treuil

Mason Weber

Third grade

Ms. Nichols

Sophie Blair

Braden Callihan

Chloe David

Tripp Gaudet

Ethan Obier

Adaline Simpson

Dalton Willis

Mr. Stowers

Brenlee Allen

Elizabeth Herpin

Dillen Marbury

Lisa McKinney

Jayden Sherman

Ciera Thibodeaux

Fourth grade

Ms. Campbell

Clayton Brown

Mylie Dickey

Julia Gibson

Tre Hartford

Evan Lacy

Molly Saia 

Ms. Ledoux

Wesley Blair

Indigo Coker

Bryce Guerin

Adelyn Kahao

Cason Martinez

Claire Michel

Ryleigh Smith

Aleigh St. Romain

Dawson Templet

William Zeringue

Fifth grade

Ms. Hendricks

Alex Charette

Destinee DeRouen

Emma Herpin

Braiden Jarreau

Maxwell Maurer

Samantha Polansky

Peyton Taylor

Mrs. Moreau

Samuel Gibson

Brady LeBlanc

Hayden Lyons

Michael Self

Sixth grade

Mrs. Campbell

Jack Allain

Mark Biggs

Isabelle Hernandez

Julia Morales

Mrs. DuBoulay

Hayden Bayham

Charli Blanchard

Philip Gueho

Gracie Kolb

Brein Ledford

Mallory Montelaro

Riley Pourciau

Caroline Watts

Seventh grade

Mrs.Crocker

Bryce Bergeron

Connor Hebert

Jude Jones

Connor Kimball

Grace Seguin

Fischer Seymour

Adrian Templet

Blake Weber

Ms. LeBlanc

Peyton Alleman

Caleb Jones

Christine Patin

Rylan Polansky

Eighth grade

Ms. Brown

Sheldon Bernard

Braden Cazes

Austin Comeaux

Ronnie Horn

Maddie Maranto

Matthew Maranto

Makayla Thibodeaux

