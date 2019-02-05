Many students at Holy Family School earned a spot on the Honor Roll and Principal's List during the second quarter. Students earning all A's for the quarter were placed on the Principal’s List and students earning all A's and B's are listed on the Honor Roll.
The list is separated by grade and teacher.
The Principal's List
First grade
Mrs. Barbier
Annalynn Allain
David Bankston
Christian Borruano
Elliot Brocato
Joseph Campesi
Ann Marie Chustz
Henry Daigle
Lucille Hartley
Adriana King
Jack Landry
Sydney LeBlanc
Ella Mire
Nathan Mosbroker
Ms. Prange
Aubree Bass
Hailey Bayham
Alex Beaubouef
Olivia Clouatre
Logan David
Luciana Dipuma
Carter Gulotta
Grayson Hammack
Eden LaCombe
Jack Michel
Asher Robertson
Jackson Robin
Liam Segura
Keller Smart
Victoria St. Romain
Lilly Thorgeson
Second grade
Mrs. Landry
Ava Costello
Connor Heidbrink
Hudson Hobbins
Evan Joffrion
Alaina Saucier
Maddox Snellgrove
Ms. LeSage
Caroline Antie
Aubrey Berthelot
Mary Catherine Bowman
Reese Heuvel
Brandon LeBlanc
Addyson Morris
Julia Nettles
Mason Snellgrove
Mason Stein
Benjamin Templet
Third grade
Ms. Nichols
Vance Arnold
Caroline Bonin
Isabella Campesi
Callie Doiron
Landon Martinez
Eila Millard
Logan Parker
Madeline Porter
Kennedy Smart
Carter Smith
Andrea Watkins
Mr. Stowers
Carson Chapman
Tristan David
Cameron Delapasse
Jackson Dukes
Ethan Gross
Abigail Heidbrink
Brett Langlois
Jaylin Lilly
Gavin Pourciau
MJ Somme
Emma Sonnier
Fourth grade
Ms. Campbell
Brandon Blanchard
Gabe Daigrepont
Abbygail Gauthier
Isabella Hammack
Brynleigh Jones
Emma Lacinak
Allie Landry
Lillian Morales
Dylan Morris
Rylan Nereaux
Madelyn Perrault
Ms. Ledoux
Abbie Blanchard
Brenley Cazes
Cate Hebert
Jairius Jones
Andrew Laws
Brice Laws
Weston Millard
Fifth grade
Ms. Hendricks
Brayden Aguillard
Jesse Jones
Ann Corinne Ourso
Nathan Swancy
Mrs. Moreau
Amelia Chustz
Hannah Hebert
Olivia LaMotte
Tyler Nereaux
Jamia Robertson
Sixth grade
Mrs. Campbell
Drew Daigle
Avery Gremillion
Jaci Juneau
John Laws
Abigail Marbury
Megan Riddle
Baleigh Tanner
Mrs. DuBoulay
Jacob Brown
Alex Chenevert
Hunter Distefano
Joshua Dupre
Aila Fitzgerald
Lola Guidroz
Nathan Lacinak
Austin Martinez
Emma Poirrier
Kason Smart
Seventh grade
Mrs. Crocker
Jospeh Chustz
Maci Daigrepont
Presleigh Fontenot
Ava Leger
Alyssa Roe
Annaleise Simpson
Ms. LeBlanc
Hunter Blair
Thomas Cagle
Ethan Crochet
Hannah Crochet
Caiden King
Ryder Loup
Seth Morales
Bennett Ourso
Cinclaire Simpson
Aiden Swancy
Eighth grade
Ms. Brown
Benjamin Black
Christian Black
Ella Dupre
Karly Hutton
Landon Juneau
Chloe Lefeaux
Reed Loup
Corinne Moreau
Gus Pourciau
Honor Roll
First grade
Mrs. Barbier
Cohen Chenevert
Briggs Dickey
Harper Eidson
Laney Guidroz
Anna Olinde
Jameson Porter
Kameron Sanchez
Nathan Thibodeaux
Aubreigh Weber
Ms. Prange
Hunter Bardwell
Parris Jarreau
Nicholas Lee
Victoria Obier
Jaylen Varise
Mason Willis
Second grade
Mrs. Landry
Morgan Caballero
Lizzie Cefalu
Jaycen Chauffe
Bronson Guidroz
Madelyn Lee
Ryann Lee
Layne Lurry
Juliana Rimes
Natalie Scott
Skyler Townson
Michael Wilson
Ms. LeSage
Camden Goode
Aubrie Harleaux
Kinley Jarreau
Emmarie Lacy
Olivia Lefeaux
Tayler Magliarisi
Andree Pizzolato
Brodie Riddle
Kade Treuil
Mason Weber
Third grade
Ms. Nichols
Sophie Blair
Braden Callihan
Chloe David
Tripp Gaudet
Ethan Obier
Adaline Simpson
Dalton Willis
Mr. Stowers
Brenlee Allen
Elizabeth Herpin
Dillen Marbury
Lisa McKinney
Jayden Sherman
Ciera Thibodeaux
Fourth grade
Ms. Campbell
Clayton Brown
Mylie Dickey
Julia Gibson
Tre Hartford
Evan Lacy
Molly Saia
Ms. Ledoux
Wesley Blair
Indigo Coker
Bryce Guerin
Adelyn Kahao
Cason Martinez
Claire Michel
Ryleigh Smith
Aleigh St. Romain
Dawson Templet
William Zeringue
Fifth grade
Ms. Hendricks
Alex Charette
Destinee DeRouen
Emma Herpin
Braiden Jarreau
Maxwell Maurer
Samantha Polansky
Peyton Taylor
Mrs. Moreau
Samuel Gibson
Brady LeBlanc
Hayden Lyons
Michael Self
Sixth grade
Mrs. Campbell
Jack Allain
Mark Biggs
Isabelle Hernandez
Julia Morales
Mrs. DuBoulay
Hayden Bayham
Charli Blanchard
Philip Gueho
Gracie Kolb
Brein Ledford
Mallory Montelaro
Riley Pourciau
Caroline Watts
Seventh grade
Mrs.Crocker
Bryce Bergeron
Connor Hebert
Jude Jones
Connor Kimball
Grace Seguin
Fischer Seymour
Adrian Templet
Blake Weber
Ms. LeBlanc
Peyton Alleman
Caleb Jones
Christine Patin
Rylan Polansky
Eighth grade
Ms. Brown
Sheldon Bernard
Braden Cazes
Austin Comeaux
Ronnie Horn
Maddie Maranto
Matthew Maranto
Makayla Thibodeaux
