Corinne Moreau, an eighth grade student at Holy Family School, was recently chosen as a finalist for the third annual Josephine Bahlinger Scholarship Award at St. Joseph’s Academy.
This scholarship is named in honor of St. Joseph’s Academy’s first graduate, Josephine Bahlinger, class of 1877. This $4,000 award, toward freshman-year tuition, will be given based on Corinne’s outstanding academic performance throughout her ten years at Holy Family School. Corinne has also maintained a history of standardized test scores in the 90th percentile.
In addition to her exemplary academic performance, Ms. Moreau has led by example when it comes to service to school and community and her impeccable conduct. Corinne has done a wonderful job balancing both her academic record and active participation in co-curricular activities.
Five award winners will be selected from the pool of finalists.
