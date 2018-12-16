Holy Family School has a long-standing tradition of partnering with Santa’s Helpers of West Baton Rouge. This year, Holy Family School collected more than 22 boxes of gifts that were distributed to at least 250 children in the parish.
"It truly has been a wonderful year," Teri Bergeron, with Santa’s Helpers said, “Hopefully Christmas day will be just a little brighter."
Students from Holy Family School loaded up the boxes of toys and current students as well as alumni worked on Saturday to get the toys distributed to those in need. Tis the season, “For it is in giving that we receive”, Saint Francis of Assisi.
