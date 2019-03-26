Holy Family School’s eighth-grade students took part in the Boys and Girls Club Youth Legislature Program last week.
This valuable program introduces students to the legislative process. The two-day mock legislative session was held at the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Eighteen students represented Holy Family School and presented six bills ranging from Underage Tobacco Usage to a Universal Hunting License. There were almost 250 students from eight local area schools that attended the program.
Sixty-five bills were presented in committee. Nineteen bills made it through the House and the Senate and were presented to the Governor's Cabinet for passage.
Two Holy Family student’s, Ella Dupre and Chloe Lefeaux's bill on Criminal Background Checks Prior to the Purchase of a Firearm, were one of the 19 bills that made it to the Governor's desk but was vetoed when it missed passage by only one vote.
Two additional Holy Family students, Gus Pourciau and Reed Loup, served in the Governor's Cabinet during the session. Pourciau was elected Secretary of Health and Welfare while Loup was elected as the Superintendent of Education.
Outstanding legislators recognized and inducted into the Hall of Fame from Holy Family were: Ella Dupre Karly Hutton Chloe Lefeaux Corinne Moreau Sheldon Bernard Ben Black Christian Black Austin Comeaux.
Other Holy Family bill presenters were: Jordan LeJeune Charlie Childs Matthew Maranto Ronnie Horn Landon Juneau Braden Cazes and Makalya Thibodeaux ran for House Speaker and Senate President while Maddie Maranto and Karly Hutton were in the Press Corps.
