BATON ROUGE —Pelican State Credit Union is hosting a free virtual Financial Wellness Workshop on Tuesday, March 23 where attendees will learn all about how to own the homebuying process.
The workshop will begin at 7 pm on both Zoom and Pelican’s Facebook page with a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session. The panel will feature Pelican Credit Counselor Nanette Diaz, Pelican Mortgage Originator Chris Neal, and Baton Rouge area Realtor Kristen Stanley. Pelican Financial Outreach Supervisor Melanie Henderson will moderate the workshop and field all questions from attendees.
Questions for the panel can be submitted during registration or during the event using Zoom’s Q&A feature or the comment section on the Facebook Live post.
This workshop is free and open to the public, and Pelican membership is not required to attend the workshop or ask questions.
To RSVP for the workshop, guests can visit http://www.bit.ly/HomebuyingLivePanel. To learn more about this event and any other upcoming events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.