Hope Behavioral Health will host a Community Meet Up at the Port Allen Train Depot (251 S.Alexander Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 24 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
A lunch of smoked chicken and jambalaya will be served. There will be activities for children as well as snowballs, popcorn and cotton candy.
Hope Behavioral Health is a mental health resource in Port Allen owned and operated by Clerice Lacy. The Community meet Up will serve as the grand opening of the business.
