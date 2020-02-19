Bathroom and kitchen makeovers are some of the most coveted and profitable improvements that can be made to a home.
Installing new cabinetry, countertops and appliances can transform the look of a kitchen, but homeowners also must consider the functionality of design when renovating.
The National Kitchen and Bath Association suggests applying the kitchen “work triangle,” which is a concept used to create efficient kitchen layouts.
The triangle comprises imaginary straight lines drawn from the cooking appliance, sink and refrigerator. These are where much of the work in the kitchen takes place.
The general idea is that when the work triangle is positioned accordingly — with the three components in close proximity to one another — the kitchen is easier and more efficient to use. Homeowners will be able to move freely among these elements when they are placed at appropriate distances, reducing wasted steps.
The NKBA suggests following these guidelines to create efficient kitchens.
• No major traffic patterns should cross through the triangle.
• The sum of the work triangle’s three sides should not exceed 26 feet. Each portion of the triangle should be between four and nine feet.
• Avoid cutting through an island or a peninsula.
• If the kitchen has only one sink, it should be placed between or across from the cooking surface, preparation area or refrigerator. The work triangle is a suggestion, not a law of design.
As kitchens evolve and more people use them simultaneously, designers may take certain liberties — even having multiple triangles at play.
Homeowners should also design their kitchens so they function best for their own individual lifestyles. Kitchen layout can be just as important as the decor and appliances within the kitchen.
