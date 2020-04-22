#InThisTogether
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an understatement to say the uncertainty created for many of our Chamber family. During this time, we must think about how we can continue to support our community and local businesses from home and after the “Stay at Home” order has been lifted.
Recently, the West Baton Rouge Small Business Council became a standing committee under the Chamber umbrella. Though these entrepreneurs are well-established in our community, they will be essential in the coming months while we rebuild. The vision of the Council is to assist local small business owners and employees in creating effective grassroots actions, tools, strategies and best practices to help small businesses successfully compete in today's rapidly changing economy. They have certainly stepped up to the plate, and the timing of the collaboration couldn’t have been more critical for our Parish. Jamie Hanks, Executive Director, said “This was a no-brainer and will surely be a WIN-WIN for both organizations, especially now than ever before.”
New Chamber Board Member, Bridget Easley, who will be chairing the new committee for the Chamber, states “Small businesses are of vital importance to our local community as they are not only the ones who support our children’s sports teams, participate in school fundraisers, and they help increase our tax bases. Additionally, they are the first ones to employ your parents or your kids when they need a job to keep them occupied and make a little extra money. When you sit back and think about it, the diverse assortment of the small businesses in our community are part of our families in some way. During the current unfortunate events, it’s time to support your family and shop small! Can you even imagine West Baton Rouge without any of its small, local businesses? I surely cannot! We are #InThisTogether.”
So, what can you do to show your support from a computer or phone?
Like, Comment & Share
Never underestimate the power of social media – we are depending on this more than ever to spread the word of businesses’ specials, services and showing they are still “open for business”. When you like, comment and share their posts, they are more likely to reach customers as it initiates the social media algorithm to favor that post and display it to more people.
Tag
Similarly, tagging a friend in a business’ posts can help them reach both new and loyal customers. With many businesses adapting their business structures to accommodate remote working, having more people engaged and involved in their business online will allow them to continue their growth instead of halting it. If you take the time to tag a friend who would be interested in their services, it will greatly boost their engagement on social media.
Use Delivery or Pickup Options
Many of our restaurants have been using this to feed families and help reduce the need for unnecessary daily interactions as well as to successfully adjust efforts to maintain their employees.
Shop Online
And we don’t mean the A-word! Just because you are stuck at home for long periods of time, doesn’t mean you can’t still shop! Shopping online is common practice for many people, but with businesses looking at quick ways to make their products more accessible, shopping online is more important than ever to show your patronage for our local, small businesses. The Chamber has been continuously promoting products through our social media platforms for products now offered through the virtual world.
Purchase a Gift Card
Many of our businesses are issuing gift cards for customers to use later. This provides valuable cash flow they can use to support themselves while their doors are shut or slowed down.
Sandra Hughes, Board Chair, echoes these sentiments. “Now, more than ever, we need to support our local businesses, especially the small businesses. They are an integral part of our community and help make our parish the outstanding parish that it is! I challenge everyone to help our businesses out by showing your support by purchasing a gift card, shopping online or ordering a meal from one of our local restaurants.”
And always remember, we are #InThisTogether!
