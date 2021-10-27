The Iberville Salute to Veterans event is back this year with two exciting crowd-pleasers. The Victory Belles from the World War II Museum will again perform, and Lt. Col. Ryan Carville, a Plaquemine native and recently retired Air Force pilot who earned the Bronze Star, will be the guest speaker.
The event will be on Veterans Day, November 11, from 11 am until 1 pm at the Iberville Veterans Memorial at 23640 Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine. The event will be moved to the Carl Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine if rain is forecast for the event time.
The Victory Belles have been a huge hit with local audiences, bringing spirited performances featuring WWII era musical hits and patriotic tunes sung in three-part harmony. Their performances feature dazzling costumes, choreography and audience interaction. They have performed at numerous national and international events, along with performing at the WWII Museum in New Orleans.
In addition, Iberville Parish is honored to have a hometown hero as our guest speaker. Ryan Carville, the son of Donna and Charlie Carville of Plaquemine, retired in August following 20 years of military service. Between 2001 and 2021, Lt. Col. Carville’s Air Force career took him to nine different assignments including three overseas tours. He was both a pilot and an instructor pilot, flying a C-5 Galaxy 750 combat hours over Iraq and Afghanistan.
He earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star for heroic achievement in a combat zone, along with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and Air Force Achievement Medal.
Other features of this year’s Salute to Veterans event includes the Iberville Wall of Veterans, which now includes the photos of some 1900 veterans associated with Iberville Parish, a performance by Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums, the PHS ROTC rifle drill team, the MSA Academy Concert Band, the St. John School Choir, the Simms Sons, and military Color Guard units.
A collection of supplies for active military personnel will be collected at this event. This is organized by St. John School students, who collect the supplies and package them for shipment to troops. Go to https://supportourtroops.org/care-packages for a complete list of needed supplies.
The Iberville Salute to Veterans is in its 13th year, with last year’s event cancelled because of the COVID pandemic. It is sponsored by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.