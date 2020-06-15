U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director CED Elmo Le Beouf in West Baton Rouge - Iberville Parish reminds farmers and landowners that FSA is hosting an informational meeting regarding the 2020 County Committee Election process on July 28, 2020, at 7:30 a.m./p.m. at the West Baton Rouge – Iberville FSA Office at 7747 La Hwy 1 South, Addis, LA 70710. Producers, including minority, women and new farmers, are encouraged to attend the meeting and participate in the 2020 election.
The county committee nomination period began on June 15, 2020. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Name County FSA office by close of business on Aug. 1, 2020 (or next business day).
For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas (LAA). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county committee.
Each year, an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2020, an election will be held in LAA 2 & 3, which are described as:
LAA 2 – Portion of West Baton Rouge parish south of US Hwy 190.
LAA 3 – Northern Iberville Parish communities of Maringoun, Grosse Tete & Rosedale.
To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate.
Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates. To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Nationwide, there are approximately 7,800 farmers and ranchers serving on FSA county committees. These individuals make decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs and other agricultural issues. Committees consist of three to 11 members who are elected by eligible producers.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Elmo Le Beouf at 225.687.2184, ext. 2, or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, by July 21, 2020
