The Village at Hun's Grove hosted a spring Art and Wine Walk Friday evening beginning at 5. Attendees enjoyed booths by several local artists, wine tasting and live music by Shaun Ward Xperience.
Featured artists included:
Andrew Pullman Pottery
Audrey K "Copper Jewelry Artisan"
Brittany Clayton
Danielle Spath
Kat Noel Designs
That Rustic Charm
Samantha Morgan Art
Z- Artista Designs
The Spring Art and Wine Walk was presented by the merchants of The Village at Huns Grove - SoSis, Rotolo's Pizzeria - West Baton Rouge, Le's Nail Bar & CC's Coffee House Port Allen.
