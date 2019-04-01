One way to add to the beauty of the landscape and increase the value of your property is to create landscape beds. Traditionally, most beds are created surrounding the house, particularly jutting out from the front and back foundations and creating a framework to accent the home. When planting and creating beds around the home, take into account the architectural style and consider the maintenance beds will require throughout the year.
When deciding on bed placement and the plants that will be planted there, it is important to consider the following:
— The amount of sunlight the area gets. Is it in full sun? Mostly shade? Does is get direct morning sun or direct afternoon sun?
— How well does the area drain? It is important to note any poor drainage and correct the issue. Additionally, it is important to note the availability of water to the bed. Will you install irrigation, water with a hose or just rely on rainwater?
— How large will the plants get at full maturity? You must consider how roots and plant height and width could affect the foundation and eaves of the house in five years, 10 years, 20 years or more.
— Perennials vs. annuals. Perennials will require less maintenance and return year after year. Annuals provide great opportunity for yearly changes that can give more freedom on texture and colors each year.
— Evergreen plants vs. deciduous plants. Evergreen plants will provide green color year-round while deciduous plants will drop leaves in winter.
— Shrubs vs. small landscape trees vs. bedding plants. Trees provide the most area covered by height and width. Shrubs will provide medium coverage. And bedding plants will provide the most diversity for the landscape regarding color, size and texture.
Once you’ve done some planning, it’s time to get beds ready. First things first: Louisiana One Call must be your first order of business before digging to avoid underground utilities. Representatives will come out within two business days and mark where underground wires or pipes are buried. Phone 800-272-3020 or 811.
