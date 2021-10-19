Port City Enterprises, West Baton Rouge Parish and Pointe Coupee Parish School Systems’ Special Education Departments and other local agencies are inviting local families to attend “Navigating the Transition to Post-Secondary Opportunities.” The informational seminar will be held from 10 am till 1 pm on Wednesday, October 27, at the Erwinville Community Center on Rougon Road. Parents of students in grades 8 through 12 who have an IEP are encouraged to attend and learn about day hab and employment services, colleges, programs and resources for all abilities.
Also participating: LA Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, Capital Area Human Services, Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, Families Helping Families, Exceptional Lives Matter, BRCC, Nicholls University and Southeastern University. For more information contact Michelle Kauffman in West Baton Rouge Parish - Michelle.Kauffman@wbrschools.net 225-343-8405 or in Pointe Coupee Parish Cherie.Cazayoux@pcpsb.net 225-618-4822.
