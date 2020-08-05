Over the course of 15 years in Baton Rouge, 52-year-old local talk show host, philanthropist and Englishman Scott Rogers charmed his way into southern society’s tight-knit inner circle. Rogers became a household name in Baton Rouge through his public access show Around Town TV, whichwas a weekend morning staple among the community. So, when he is murdered in his upscale Iberville Parish home, the community is in shock. At first sight, it appears to be a botched murder-suicide.
But as investigators dive deeper into the lives of Scott Rogers and his accused murderer, they begin to unravel a tangled web of lies and a secret that Scott Rogers thought could stay hidden in England.
Lying King: The Scott Rogers Story, a two-hour special premiere will air Wednesday, August 19 at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery. The series will feature first-hand accounts and anecdotes from those intimately acquainted with Scott at various stages in his life and never-before-told stories from his victims. This two-hour documentary examines how a master manipulator infiltrated a tight-knit community and turned himself into one of the who’s who of Baton Rouge.
