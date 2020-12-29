Donating blood is a selfless act that saves lives. Blood donors may recognize the vital role they play in patient care, but many may wonder if it’s safe to donate blood during the pandemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe for anyone who is well to donate blood. That even goes for people who are social distancing due to COVID-19. The CDC has recommended various safety measures to ensure the safety of donors and donation center volunteers and staff members. Such measures include spacing donor chairs at least six feet apart and encouraging donors to make donation appointments ahead of time.
Appointments can ensure donors are not spending more time at the donation center than is absolutely necessary, reducing the likelihood that they have contact with someone who may have COVID-19 but not know it. In addition, the Red Cross notes it has instituted additional safety protocols, such as laundering blankets used by donors after each use and requiring all donors and donation center staff to wear face coverings or masks during the donation process.
