It’s been a rough couple of years navigating a global pandemic. Many people have struggled to stay afloat in more ways than one, and our collective mental health has taken a major hit throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Americans are dealing with obstacles some have never experienced. Too many of us have faced tragic losses, loneliness and isolation, even serious illness. For our senior population, the challenges can be compounded as they manage lifestyle changes because they can’t do things they once did, require more in-home care, or have left home altogether for an assisted living or specialty care facility.
During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. This is a significant increase from the 1 in 10 adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019.
What does this statistic tell us? If you’re struggling, you’re not the only one. Mental health challenges are more common than you think and you’re not alone.
For many, recognizing the symptoms of a mental health issue and asking for help can be the biggest hurdle. I often see patients who have spent too long trying to “tough things out” or simply ignored the warning signs. Symptoms don’t always seem like a mental health emergency, like thoughts of harming yourself or others. They can be subtle, like insomnia, a change in your eating habits, reduction in activities or social withdrawal. If you find yourself experiencing anxiety, depression, excessive worrying or generally feeling overwhelmed, these may be indicators it’s time to check up on your mental health.
Assessment and treatment for mental health issues doesn’t always require emergency psychiatric services found at your local emergency room or inpatient care. In fact, behavioral health specialists, like Oceans Behavioral Hospital Baton Rouge, offer intensive outpatient programs that allow you to live at home and continue normal activities.
A balanced, multi-sided approach to treating mental health issues is critical to improving overall well-being. This means evaluations and treatment plans by care teams that include mental health professionals as well as primary care doctors and other providers who participate in a person’s care. Medical problems and mental health are intertwined, so it’s important to address both to see real change and feel better.
There’s no one-size-fits-all cure. We are each unique in our needs, struggles and desires. Personalized treatment tailored to your life and your mental health is critical. The first step to regaining your best quality of life is reaching out to professionals specially trained to help you understand your issues and identify your goals. From there, a customized plan of care can serve as your roadmap back to a more fulfilling and joy-filled life.
Talking about our mental health isn’t easy. But it’s okay to not be okay, and you deserve to feel better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.