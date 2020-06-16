The Jack's Running Club hosted by Jack's Place, a historic Port Allen bar on Court Street will resume its weekly walk/run through Port Allen on Thursday, June 18.
The run/walk starts at 6:15 p.m. Due to social distancing measures, there will be no announcements.
The Capitol Seafood truck owned by the Le's, Port Allen natives, will be parked on Court Street to serve food.
For more information, join the Jack's Running Club (And Walkers!) Facebook group here.
