During my first trip to India, I spent six weeks in Mumbai working in an orphanage and a community of eunuchs.
I was excited about the culture, the colors, the languages… India is so unique and unlike my culture, and their cuisine so diverse, that I was ready to enjoy every minute of my time there.
I remember for my first meal I was served grains and curry with naan (bread). While I was familiar with Indian cuisine, I knew I enjoyed naan, but at the time curry wasn’t on my list of favorite dishes. Of course, I ate it and was grateful to those serving us! I even took notes when the woman who cooked at the orphanage explained how to make curry.
I quickly realized that as a guest in India, my plate never ran empty. Even upon finishing, if I got distracted, my hosts would put more food on my plate! It was almost comedic, but it is the extremely sweet hospitality imbedded in the culture.
We ate curry every day, for every meal. And after several weeks, I feared mealtime, because I knew I was going to be eating a large portion of curry!
My visit eventually ended and I left India and went back to Singapore, where I was living at the time.
One day while in Singapore, I was visiting “Little India,” a well-known area of Singapore. The scent of Indian food permeated the food court area – the powerful flavors hit my nose and so many other senses and I not only remembered India and the food, I started to miss it. I even started craving curry!
That’s when I fell in love with Indian food. Not while in India, but in Singapore. After that day, I went back to Little India every weekend to get a plate of a delicious authentic curry dish. Eventually I visited India again, and I enjoyed all the different dishes so much. In fact, just thinking about it makes me want to go back!
There are many different types of curry, depending on the country or region where they derive. I learned during my time living in Asia, that the Southern region of India tends to be stronger and spicier with their seasonings. The coconut milk added in the recipe gives more balance and mellows out the dish – but if you want powerful flavors, add less Coconut milk, and add more spice.
The beauty of curry is that there’s no strict recipe; there’s simply a guide. So, here is my Indian curry recipe. Enjoy making it from scratch and don’t forget to eat it with naan! Check www.johastable.com for my naan recipe as well!
Joha’s Indian Curry from scratch
INGREDIENTS:
Coconut Oil
Chicken*
2 Tbsp Curry Powder
3 whole (not ground) cloves
1 Tbsp Cardamom
1 tsp Cinnamon
1 tsp Coriander
A dash of Turmeric
2 Tomatoes, blended
3 Garlic cloves, minced
Small piece of Ginger root, minced
½ white Onion, chopped well
1 Green Onion stalk (or shallots), chopped well
1 cup Coconut Milk.
Salt, to taste
Pepper, to taste
* Or whatever protein of your preference. Vegan version: Potatoes and/or tofu
INSTRUCTIONS:
• Mix dry ingredients, making a powder and set aside.
• Season chicken with salt and pepper and pan sear in coconut oil until it browns – don’t cook thoroughly – we will cook it further later in the recipe.
• Leave oil in pan and sauté onion, ginger and garlic. Once cooked down and golden, mix dry powder to create a paste, then add the blended tomatoes. Stir continuously as it cooks.
• Stir in coconut milk, then add chicken (and/or other protein) and let simmer.
• Add salt and pepper, to taste and let simmer on medium/low heat, stirring occasionally.
• If the curry tastes bitter, add a little more coconut milk and a dollop of sour cream, or a bit of lime juice.
• Spoon onto rice and enjoy!
