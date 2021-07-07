Baba ghanoush is one of the side dishes that we commonly find in Greek and Lebanese restaurants across the country. It was a surprise for me the first time I tried it in Lebanon, as the texture and taste were different than what I had been served for years back in the West. It was different in a very good way.
During an extended visit to Lebanon a few years ago, my husband and I had the opportunity to get to know the culture, the people and, of course, the food! Many of our encounters had to do with food. That’s the whole premise behind “Joha’s Table.” One of the best places to get to know somebody is by sitting around the table, enjoying meals that reflect the identity and history of people. With Lebanon especially, the food is so delicious that it makes you fall in love with the entirety of the nation.
The first day in the country, our friend, Pastor Chady, brought us to a beautiful restaurant to eat. The building was placed in between hills and mountains in a suburb near Beirut, and it had a spectacular view of the Mediterranean Sea. We were so excited about being there that our extreme jet lag wasn’t even bothering us.
When the food was brought to our table, I noticed that hummus and baba ghanoush looked very similar. Both were incredibly smooth. Just looking at them, I hardly noticed a difference other than color. The main difference was the slightly darker shade of baba ghanoush. Different than what I had tried in the U.S., this was soft and silky, and the flavor of the roasted eggplants was strong but not overpowering. The perfect balance of this side dish made everything else taste so much better, which I understand is the key for a good side dish. This also applies to life: bringing out the best of everything and everybody around us is a beautiful ability to have.
Just like baba ghanoush, I feel that all our Lebanese friends continuously make the world around them sweeter and greater, highlighting the flavors of life, adding their own uniqueness and making things better around them. My world is better for knowing them. Despite now being in the midst of the worst economic crisis their country has ever seen, and dealing with constant political turmoil, as well as the very real health emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic, they always look to the bright side of life and its difficulties, bringing a certain sweetness to whatever dish is being served.
We are very thankful for our friendship with Pastor Chady, his wife and family, as they were very welcoming to us with much love. They introduced us to such lovely people that became friends to us as well, and we are excited to see them again soon.
Today, I want to share the recipe of this quick and simple side dish with the twist I observed during my days in the Middle East. Baba ghanoush, it can be enjoyed as a snack, as a part of a charcuterie tray, or as a side dish with the protein of your preference.
Sahten!
Baba ghanoush
INGREDIENTS:
2 medium eggplants
2 cloves of garlic
1/3 cup of tahini
Juice of 2 lemons
Salt, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1.Pre-heat your oven to 400°F.
2.Halve the eggplants lengthwise and brush with olive oil. Place them on a cookie sheet with the halves side down. Use parchment paper to avoid them sticking to the sheet.
3.Roast for about 35 minutes, or until the inside of the eggplants is soft. Take them out of the oven and when they have cooled a little, use a spoon to scoop the interior of the eggplants into a strainer to drain any extra water out of the eggplants. Discard the peels.
4.Once drained, blend the eggplant, garlic, tahini, lemons and salt until all the ingredients have blended well. Adjust salt to taste, and serve in a bowl.
5.Drizzle some olive oil and parsley or cilantro for garnish (optional).
Baba ghanoush goes great with pita bread and/or veggies like cucumbers, carrots, celery, etc., and it is also a great side for meats and salads like tabbouleh.
Enjoy!
