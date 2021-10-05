I haven’t bought a loaf of bread from the store in more than a year. Last year, in the midst of the first surge of COVID-19 lockdowns across the nation, when stores quickly ran out of everyday household items like toilet paper and bread, I decided to begin making my own bread. And in the last several months, as national shortages of certain products come and go, my grocery shopping list is ever-changing. Now, I try to take time every week to make a loaf of bread for my family.
A few weeks ago, as we were visiting family in Mexico City, I remembered how much bread my parents used to buy to appease the constant hunger of their three teenagers when my brothers and I were growing up. Among other products like milk, cheese and ham; bread was not only an essential part of our diet, it’s also deeply embedded into our culture.
During the latest visit, we experienced an earthquake, which is somewhat common in that area of the world. And even though most people understand how to respond and protect themselves and others in case of disaster due to earthquakes, many people panic or go into a state of shock. Even the slightest move of the ground can often be a cause of emotional crisis to some.
In those moments of emotional crisis, a popular belief take place in Mexico about bread. When people go through a stressful or scary situation, such as an earthquake, it is believed that eating a piece of bread alleviates any side effect of the excess adrenaline and “negative substances” the body may have produced. As strange as it sounds, very often, after a stressful event like an earthquake or a car crash, you will likely find somebody nearby handing out slices of bread. Not because people are hungry, but as a gesture of kindness, to help them cope with the effects of their fear. What an interesting belief, don’t you agree?
One thing I know, in some families, it is the absence of bread that would cause stress! So, today, I am sharing one of my favorite recipes of a lovely, soft, inexpensive bread that has become a staple in my household over the last year, for sandwiches, toast or just sliced! After you try it, it might become one of your favorites as well!
My recipe is a slight modified version of a recipe in King Arthur Baking’s recipe book.
Enjoy!
Homemade
Japanese milk bread
INGREDIENTS:
Dough
2 1/2 cups (298g) Unbleached Bread Flour
2 tablespoons (14g) Dry Milk or nonfat dry milk
1/4 cup (50g) sugar
1 teaspoon (6g) salt
1 tablespoon instant yeast
1/2 cup (113g) whole milk
1 large egg
1 egg yolk
4 tablespoons (57g) unsalted butter, melted
INSTRUCTIONS:
Starter (Tangzhong): From the measured ingredients take: 3 tablespoons of water, 3 tablespoons of whole milk, 2 tablespoons of bread flour, whisk to eliminate lumps and combine in a small saucepan and cook the mix for about 3 minutes or until it becomes thick. Let it cool.
In a mixing bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients and the starter (Tangzhong). If you have a mixer, knead at medium speed for about 10 minutes or until it doesn’t stick much to the sides of the bowl. Without a mixer, just knead by hand until the dough isn’t actively sticking to the surface
Shape the dough into a ball, and let it rest in a greased covered bowl for 60 to 90 minutes, until puffy.
Using your hands, gently deflate the dough and transfer to a lightly oiled work surface. Shape the dough into a roll looking.
Place the dough into a greased bread pan. Cover with a towel and let it rest for about 60 minutes or until it has raised about 1” above the edge of the pan.
Preheat oven at 350°F. Brush the loaf with milk or egg wash and bake the bread for 20 to 25 minutes. (Interior temperature should be 190°F).
Remove bread from the oven and let it cool before slicing.
Enjoy your homemade bread!
