Thanksgiving Day is here!
This is one of my favorite days of the year. It is known as a time to reflect on the good, the bad, the joyful, the sad, the beautiful, the ugly, and the blessings we have received during the year, and be thankful for the things we have and the things we don’t have.
As the year ends and this season of reflection begins, I meditate on a quote by Alfred North Whitehead. He said, “No one who achieves success does so without acknowledging the help of others. The wise and confident acknowledge this help with gratitude.”
While I dwell upon these words, I realize that from life’s small things to the grand, we are all indebted to someone else. Many people, in different seasons, have invested into our lives. Voluntarily or involuntarily, some have given life, while others have given knowledge, love or even lessons. And the best way I know to honor such legacies is to be grateful, freely giving to others what we have freely received.
In my case, I am thankful for a year that has brought one of the greatest gifts to our family: a little one on the way! I am currently 39 weeks pregnant, and my husband and I cannot wait to meet our firstborn child. In fact, by the time you are reading this, It is likely that I will have completed labor and delivery! I’m really excited for what is coming for our family.
For that reason, Joha’s Table will be taking a break to arrange the new seat for the new member coming to the table.
With that said, I am thankful for the opportunity to write, each week, for The West Side Journal. For more than 20 months, during what I’d consider a couple of the most unique and challenging years of our generation, creating with you all has been one of my greatest joys. I am thankful for the support of my family and for the West Side Journal team that has partnered with me to make Joha’s Table a part of their weekly publications.
I am also thankful for the chance to get closer to the West Baton Rouge community, and I am especially grateful for each one of you - my readers - for your weekly support of Joha’s Table; reading my stories, following my recipes, challenging me and inspiring me to be a better writer, a better cook, a better storyteller, and a better person. My heart is full.
This is not a good bye, but a see you later!
Today, for my final recipe for awhile, I would like to share a very traditional pecan pie recipe with a small Joha twist. Like some things in life, this dessert is a staple of this season; one of those things that remain on the table, regardless of new trends and culinary tendencies. It is not difficult to make, very quick and it is super tasty.
Enjoy this Thanksgiving Day with your loved ones, cherish every moment and every opportunity to laugh together. I pray that this holiday season brings joy and blessings over each of you, my dear readers.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Joha’s Pecan pie
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup of light corn syrup
3 eggs
1 cup of sugar
2 Tbsp. of butter, melted
1 tsp of vanilla extract
1 ½ cups of pecans
1 deep dish frozen pie crust
INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat oven at 350°F.
In a medium pan on medium heat, toast your pecans for a couple of minutes, this will give your pie a crunchier texture.
In a bowl, add all of the ingredients and mix them thoroughly using a spoon.
Mix in the toasted pecans.
Pour into pie crust.
Bake on center rack of oven for 60 to 70 minutes. Cool for 2 hours. Store in the refrigerator for at least another hour.
Enjoy!
