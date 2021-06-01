Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.