Last week, I went over my 10 tips for roasting turkey and, at the end, I promised I would share my own turkey recipe with you all. So today, that’s exactly what I’m doing. It’s a bit lengthy, so I’ll get right to it. Next week I look forward to telling you all about my first Thanksgiving in the U.S. (spoiler alert: I ate way too much!)
For my turkey recipe, I divided the process into three parts: A) Thaw; B) Marinate and Inject; and C) Roast.
A) THAW
To safely thaw your turkey, consult the USDA website at www.usda.gov. A quick Internet search will also wield results to help you thaw it safely.
B) MARINATE AND INJECT (12 HRS)
INGREDIENTS
(Marinade):
3-4 Tbsp of kosher salt
2 Tbsp of thyme
2 Tbsp of sage
10 sprigs fresh parsley
10 sprigs fresh rosemary
2 Tbsp of fresh ground white pepper
2 Tbsp of olive oil
1 Lime, halved
6 cloves of garlic, halved
INSTRUCTIONS:
•Take thawed turkey and remove hock lock and giblets, and rinse with water. Place it in a roaster/pan. Tie the legs with cooking thread.
•Pat dry with paper towel and rub half of the lime all over the turkey, then tuck the used lime in the cavity.
•Rub the oil, garlic and branches of parsley and rosemary all over the turkey. When finished, put the herbs, garlic, and the other half of the lime in the cavity.
•In a small bowl, combine kosher salt, thyme, sage and white pepper.
•Separate about 1/4 of the mix and set aside to be used in the injection process.
•Apply the rest of the mix all over the turkey, including underneath the skin on the breast, legs and thighs.
•Cover lightly and let the turkey rest in the refrigerator.
INGREDIENTS
(Injection):
1/4 of the marinade mix
1 pound (4 sticks) of butter
1 bottle white wine (I use a cheap Pinot Grigio)
1 Apple, cut into cubes
2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
2 cloves of garlic, halved
INSTRUCTIONS:
•In a small-medium pot, on medium heat, melt the butter and add about half of the wine. Add the apple, rosemary, garlic and the remaining marinade mix.
•Stir for about 2 minutes and remove from heat. Let it cool slightly.
•Put the turkey on the roaster rack, breast up.
•Slowly fill injector with the butter-wine mix.
•Poke and inject small portions of the liquid all throughout the turkey, until most of the mix has been used. Remember: the breast and thighs are the thickest parts, so make sure to inject those areas very well.
•Be careful to not inject too deep in the thinner areas (like the wings), you may poke through to the other side of the skin and risk the liquid spilling out.
•Cover and place in refrigerator overnight (or at least 3 hours).
C. ROAST
INGREDIENTS
(Roasting bed of veggies):
Half bottle of wine (first half was used during previous step)
4 carrots, chopped
4 celery stalks, chopped
1 parsnip, chopped
1 turnip, chopped
2 yellow onions, roughly chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 Tbsp onion powder
1 Tbsp garlic powder
2 apples, chopped
1 tsp of salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
•Preheat oven to 325°F
•Remove turkey from refrigerator.
•Mix chopped carrots, celery, parsnip, turnip, yellow onions, garlic cloves and apples in a bowl with the garlic powder, onion powder and salt. (If it is too dry, add a teaspoon of olive oil.)
•Once mixed, take some of the veggies and place them into the cavity of the turkey. Put the rest at the bottom of the roaster.
•Pour wine on top of the turkey, and place in oven. A 14 lb. turkey takes about 4½-5 hours to fully cook.
•Open the oven after 30 minutes or so, and with a turkey baster or large spoon, baste it with the remaining white wine mix and the liquid from the bottom of the pan. Make sure you cover all the sides. Repeat this step every 30-40 minutes until the turkey is done.
Rotate your turkey every hour or so, to get a consistent cook.
•When the turkey reaches a golden brown color on the top, cover the top with aluminum foil.
•Using a cooking thermometer, check the temperature after 4 hours. It is ready when the thermometer reads 165° F in the thickest part of the breast, and about 170°F at the thickest part of the thigh.
•Take it out of the oven and let it rest for about 20-30 minutes. DON’T SKIP THIS STEP! This allows the juices set in the meat.
Carve and enjoy!
