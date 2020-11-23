Growing up in Latin America, I remember watching American TV shows where there was always an episode centered around this unique American holiday, with family seated around a big table feasting and enjoying a delicious looking turkey: Thanksgiving.
Over the years, I participated in Thanksgiving-ish celebrations with American friends around the world. I always saw the nostalgia fill their eyes. Once in Singapore, a friend told me: “it is good to celebrate here, but it is not the same,” as they shared funny stories of Thanksgiving with their families.
After getting married, I spent Thanksgiving in the United States for the first time with Aaron’s family. I was so excited, knowing that my mother-in-law is an awesome cook. My expectations were very high.
The first thing I noticed was that the celebration started early in the day. In my Hispanic mind, I assumed that the celebration was going to start in the evening and continue through the night (like most parties in my city).
There was so much food on the table: turkey, ham, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes, sweet potato pie, mac and cheese, stuffing, and more!
I started putting items on my plate and kept returning to the kitchen to “try something else.” By evening, I had eaten so much that I couldn’t move anymore! Everybody was having fun around me, kids were playing and running, and I was immobile on the couch.
As I sat there, in a food coma, I remember looking around, and those words from my friend came back to my head: “it is good… but it is not the same.” And I understood what he meant.
By bedtime, the food still hadn’t settled. I felt like I was going to die asphyxiated by food in my sleep!
My husband said, “Thanksgiving is like a marathon. It’s why we start eating earlier in the day. You learn to eat little bits all day.”
He told me we could go to the mall and walk.
“At midnight?” I asked.
“It’s Black Friday,” he answered. “Let’s go. You’ll be surprised by all the people out this late.”
We jumped in the car and drove to the mall, and sure enough, the place was packed with Black Friday shoppers.
My first thanksgiving experience taught me to enjoy small portions of everything in order to endure the entire feast! Thanksgiving is a very special holiday to me, because I only celebrate it with my American family. It is a beautiful tradition, taking a day to say, out loud, what we are thankful for – I’m thankful for you, my WBR family!
Here is my easy and inexpensive cranberry sauce recipe. Once you have tried it, you won’t go back to the can!
Joha’s cranberry sauce recipe
INGREDIENTS:
2 large navel oranges
12 ounces fresh cranberries (3 1/4 cups)
1 cup sugar
1 dash of salt
1 Tbsp butter
INSTRUCTIONS:
Cut peeled oranges into pieces (about 1 inch), making sure you remove most of the pith. It doesn’t have to be perfect and it is ok if you leave some, but to avoid bitterness it is good to remove as much as you can.
In a food processor, pulse one of the oranges with about a quarter of the cranberries, until chopped very finely.
In a medium pot, on low-medium heat, melt butter and add half of the sugar, mix well.
Before the sugar caramelizes , add all the rest of the ingredients.
Stir, put lid on, and let it simmer for about 10 minutes.
You should notice the color of the sauce has changed and that some of the cranberries start popping. Open lid and, with a spoon, press some of the cranberries against the walls of the pot to smash them.
Taste. If the flavor is too bitter, add another dash of salt and mix well.
Turn off the heat, and pour the sauce in a medium bowl and let it cool. Once cooled, cover and refrigerate. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Happy thanksgiving
everybody!
