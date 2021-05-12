This Mother’s Day weekend made me think about the many things mothers do for their children.
From the small changes in their daily routine to the life-changing decisions made for their kids’ sake, moms are some of the most selfless people in the world.
I started thinking about some of the silly things my mother did for my brothers and I when we were growing up. Like the time she made blue rice for my brother.
Traditional Latin American dishes include a plethora of types of rice with different colors — red rice, traditional of Mexico; yellow rice, made in different parts of the region and also in parts of Asia and Africa with different ingredients; green rice, made in different parts of Latin America with some variations in the ingredients; and Caribbean countries tend to have a mix of rice and black beans, making the dish look like dominos. My mom usually made red rice and sometimes yellow.
Birthdays, when we were young, were the one day of the year my parents allowed us to make extravagant requests, though they didn’t always fulfill all our crazy wishes. Like the year I asked for a pony and cried because my dad said a pony needed more space and food than we had in our house. But as long as we didn’t ask for a horse, they would usually buy a treat, and my mom would cook our favorite dish.
One year, on the morning of my brother’s birthday, my mom asked if he wanted to eat something special.
He said, “Yes. Today I want to eat blue rice.”
My mom looked at him and corrected him saying “you mean, red rice like the one I always make?”
He said “No mom, blue, like Superman’s suit.”
My older brother and I laughed as mom tried to negotiate with him, explaining that she made rice of other colors because there were vegetables or seasonings with those colors, but he kept insisting that if she made rice with other colors, she could make blue rice because it was his favorite color.
Then he said the magic words. “Please mom, please do it for me.”
Sure enough, that evening we had blue rice for the first time in our lives! My brother was happy and I remember that some of our neighbors spent the day playing with us for the little birthday celebration, and when it was time to eat, they didn’t touch the blue rice on their plates!
Children make their moms do silly, crazy, and strange things, and we are all grateful for the small and great sacrifices they do. Happy Mother’s Day to all my mom readers!
Today, in honor to my mom’s blue rice, I would like to share a quick version for green rice.
Quick Latin green rice
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup of Jasmin or basmati rice
2 cups of chicken/vegetable stock
1 garlic clove
1/2 onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup of cilantro
Salt, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1.In a strainer, gently wash rice until the water runs through clearly. Let rice drain.
2.Blend the cilantro in half of your vegetable stock. Set aside.
3.In a medium pot at medium heat, add some cooking oil. Add garlic and onion and sauté until it is translucent.
4.Add the drained rice and stir (I prefer to use a wooden spoon) for a few minutes, until the grains of rice begin to change from their translucent color to white. Be careful not to burn it! If it is too hot, reduce the heat a little.
5.Add the cilantro mix and chicken stock, some salt and bring the heat to high for a few seconds, until it starts boiling. As soon as you see bubbles, bring it down to a low-medium simmer and put a lid on. Do not remove the lid for the next 12-15 minutes.
6.After 12-15 minutes. The rice should be soft and have a beautiful vibrant green color. Remove from heat and let it rest for about 5 minutes with the lid on before serving.
Enjoy!
