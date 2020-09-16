When I was young, I remember asking my mom to make pancakes all the time - like for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They were my favorite. Of course, she didn’t cook pancakes every time I asked, but there were some evenings when she would fulfill my cravings and we had breakfast for dinner.
Her pancakes were so fluffy and delicious, and she would always add new ingredients to the mix to change up the flavors. I remember the fun we had trying to guess the new flavors; sometimes little pieces of a fruit or other ingredients like vanilla or cinnamon.
I remember that my dear childhood friend and neighbor, Pedro, used to come to our house to play with us during the evenings. As dinnertime got closer, we began smelling the wonderful aroma of dinner being cooked in my mom’s kitchen – pancakes! Pedro begged his mom to let him stay for dinner because we all knew my mom was making those fluffy delicacies for dinner! We were so glad when his mom allowed him to stay a little longer with us!
Now, every time I make pancakes I think of my mom and remember with joy those times sitting together at our round orange kitchen table.
So, here is my basic fluffy pancake recipe - not as great as my mom’s, but they’re close!
Enjoy!
My mom’s fluffy Pancakes
INGREDIENTS:
3/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1 cup all-purpose flour
4 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon butter or
cooking spray
1 egg
INSTRUCTIONS
1.In a medium container add milk and vinegar, mix with a fork and let it rest for about 5 minutes until it gets sour.
2.Mix all the dry ingredients with a fork or a whisk in a large mixing bowl: sugar, baking powder, flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
3.Melt butter, and add to the soured milk. Whisk in egg.
4.Slowly pour the dry ingredients in with wet ingredients and whisk until smooth.
5.On medium heat, prepare a large skillet, coating with butter.
6.Using a ladle, spoon batter onto skillet. Don’t touch/flip until air bubbles start to appear. (If you wait too long, your pancakes will be dry.)
7.Flip pancake with spatula (without pressing), and allow other side to brown. (Usually this side takes less time than the first. I don’t recommend flipping them more than once.
8.When they are golden brown on both sides, they are ready to serve!
9.Enjoy!
