I spent the first 13 years of my life in my father’s home country of Venezuela.
In that era, the country was far different than its current version. It had a thriving petroleum industry and had many Europeans immigrants who, in the 1940s-1980s, left their war-torn countries seeking asylum and a better life for their families.
Dubbed the “Dubai of Latin America” in the ‘60s, Venezuela hosts a myriad of combinations of people and their traditions. And we’re all proud to call ourselves Venezuelan - no matter the color of a person’s skin, or the accent of one’s tongue.
As I’ve grown older, I’ve realized the influence other countries have had on my country through the many years, especially in food.
A couple of years ago, I had the opportunity to travel through Europe with my mother. The first meal I ate while in Italy was a beautiful, authentic lasagna. After my first bite, my initial thought was, “wow, this tastes a lot like pasticho!”
Pasticho is basically Venezuelan lasagna, instead of marinara, we use a béchamel sauce, which is made with a milk-based roux. This was one of my favorite meals as a little girl as my mom would cook the dish for me every year for my birthday.
It reminds me of a simpler time; some of the best years of my life. It reminds me of myself – a mixture of flavors, some strong, some soft; a fusion of cultures, but very Venezuelan. A perfect mess (In fact, the word “Pasticho” translated from Italian to English means “mess.”)
So, here is my Pasticho recipe. Try it, I think you’ll like it!
Pasticho (feeds approx. 4 people)
INGREDIENTS:
Béchamel:
2 Cups of Milk
1 tsp Corn starch*
1 tsp All-purpose flour
4 tsp Butter
1 pinch Nutmeg
1 pinch Salt
*If you don’t have cornstarch substitute it with flour.
Instructions (Bechamel):
1. Melt butter in the pan on medium heat. When it starts to brown, add corn starch and flour. Continue stirring and add milk until the mix becomes smooth. Add nutmeg and salt.
2. Once smoothed, remove from heat and set aside. (The sauce will thicken upon removal from the eye). ** If the béchamel is too thick, add a little more of milk. If it is too thin, let it continue to simmer on low heat, stirring constantly.
Meat sauce and pasticho
INGREDIENTS:
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Box of Lasagna pasta
1 lb ground beef
5 Chopped Tomatoes
1 clove Garlic chopped
1 Onion, finely chopped
1 Red bell pepper, finely chopped (optional)
1/2 Cup Red (cooking) wine
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
Approx. 7-10 stalks of fresh Parsley, finely chopped
Approx. 10-12 large leaves of fresh Basil, finely chopped
1 tsp Oregano
1 bay leaf
1 pinch cumin
Pepper, to taste
Salt, to taste
2 cups Mozzarella cheese
Parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Heat olive oil in large pan on medium heat and sauté garlic, onion and red bell pepper. Add tomatoes. When vegetable mix starts changing color, take half of it and blend.
3. Add blended mix back into vegetable mix.
4. Add ground beef, mix.
5. Add red wine and allow to simmer on low-medium heat for about 10 minutes to cook out alcohol.
6. Add Worcestershire Sauce, herbs, cumin, salt, pepper and bay leaf and let simmer on low for about 15 minutes.
7. In a square baking dish, coat sides with butter and place a few scoops of béchamel sauce on bottom of dish.
8. Place lasagna sheet(s) across bottom in layer-style.
9. Layer lasagna sheets, béchamel, meat mixture, and cheese. Then add another layer of pasta sheet, béchamel, meat and cheese – until ingredients are finished.
10. The last layer should be béchamel sauce with a thick layer of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
11. Cover with aluminum foil and bake on 350°F for 25 minutes.
12. Remove aluminum foil and place uncovered dish back into oven for another 5 minutes to allow cheese to brown.
13. Remove from heat. Let cool.
¡Buen provecho!
Follow Joha's Table on Facebook, Instagram or on her blog - Johastable.com
Want to get in touch? Email Johastable@gmail.com.
