Christmas Season in Mexico is the best! Of course, I’m bias – I spent most of my formative years in Mexico City – but also, it’s just a plain fact!
One of my favorite Mexican Christmas traditions is “Posadas.”
Posadas are celebrations that take place every night, starting December 16, nine days before Christmas Day, when two people dress up like Bible characters, Joseph and Mary (in my city, sometimes somebody dresses up like a donkey too! Haha).
Along with a group of people, they walk around their neighborhood, singing songs that recall the Bible story of Joseph and Mary looking for a place to sleep in Bethlehem. Each night for nine days, the group knocks on a door in the neighborhood, and the residents of the home participate in the song, answering that they don’t have a place for them to stay and sending the group away. Every night, a different house sends them away until Christmas Eve, when the home residents open the doors and welcome the group in.
After the walk, there are colorful piñatas de Estrella (star shape piñatas) for the children, traditionally full of fruit and candy. There is also music, as everyone sings “villancicos” (Christmas carols), and “aguinaldos” (a bag with candy) are given to the kids.
But my favorite flavor of the season has to be Ponche de Frutas.
Ponche de frutas is a hot drink made of seasonal fruits, with a very unique flavor produced by the acidity of tamarind, the smokiness and sweetness of the piloncillo (sugar cane block) and the fragrant aroma of the cinnamon. This is a drink made only during this season in Mexico, and ever since I was a child, I associate the delicious fragrance of Ponche with Christmas during the cold Mexico City nights, and the fun of posadas!
So, here is my recipe. I hope this drink adds a special flavor to your Christmas, as it does to mine!
Mexican Christmas punch (Ponche de Navidad Mexicano)
(serves about 20 cups)
INGREDIENTS:
2 (8oz) piloncillo cones [sugar cane blocks] (or 2 cups of brown sugar)
3 cinnamon sticks
1 lb guavas, with ends cut off.
1 cup prunes
1/4 cup raisins
2 cups chopped apples (2-3 large apples)
1 lb of sugarcane (a full stick – approximately 5ft tall) peeled and cut into pieces of 3-4 inches.
1 lb tejocotes – fresh, if possible - and peeled*
1 cup peeled tamarind pods **
1 gallon of water
Rum (to taste)
* You should be able to find them in a local Hispanic store. If you can’t find, substitute with peaches.
** Tamarind can be substituted with a few bags of hibiscus tea, or cranberry juice.
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a large pot, at medium heat, add the gallon of water, piloncillo (or brown sugar), cinnamon, tamarind and fresh tejocotes (because they take a little more time to cook).
Note: If you are using tejocotes from a jar, don’t add them yet.
Let it cook until the brown sugar dissolves completely (about 10 minutes).
Bring the burner to low heat and, with a wooden spoon, press the tamarind against the walls of the pot, to help dissolve the pieces in the hot water. Doing this squeezes flavor from the tamarind and helps it to mix/dissolve better in the punch.
Note: If you have some extra time, use a strainer to extract the tamarind seeds that have been released in the water. It is not something I do frequently, because it takes a little more time. But I do it when I am able, especially if I am serving ponche to young children, to avoid having to serve them seeds.
Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot: prunes, raisins, sugar cane, apples, guavas. If you are using canned tejocotes, add them at this time too.
Let it cook for 45-50 minutes. Taste and adjust by adding more water if needed.
Serve in cups while warm, placing fruit in the cup first and filling up with the juice.
With booze: Once the ponche is ready, add rum, to taste.
¡Feliz Navidad!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.