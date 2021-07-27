Summer is usually the time to enjoy beach trips, cold treats, and cookouts with friends and family. One of my favorite things during hot time of the year is to make my own ice cream, playing with different flavors.
Growing up in Venezuela, being so close to the earth’s equator, our summers were basically all year round. There was always time to make homemade ice cream, sherbet, snow cones and anything icy that would refresh our hot days.
Different than here in the U.S., “Raspados” (snow cones) back home are sold by street vendors. The raspados sellers would walk around neighborhoods ringing a bell while pushing a little cart where they stored their ice and all the different colorful flavors. We, kids, would run to buy our favorite snow cone. I remember running to get my snow cone and playing silly games with my friends, competing to see who would be the first to get a brain freeze.
During mango or passion fruit season, my mother would make her version of homemade raspados, or basically a type of sorbet. She extracted the juice from the fresh fruits, froze them, and converted them into simple, yet exquisite frozen delights.
A few years ago, I remember going to a shop in Mexico City where they made all kinds of flavors of ice cream and sorbet. I thoroughly enjoyed trying the different flavors, from regular strawberry flavor with a touch of spice, to sweet black beans. The place was full of very creative flavors.
It was there that I tried, for the first time, red wine sorbet. It was delicious! The flavors are sophisticated, sweet, and has a great balance of acidity. While some people might have their reservations about alcoholic content in food, beverages and desserts, this particular sorbet is alcohol free, as the alcohol content of the wine is burned away. The sorbet is delicious and goes great with fruit, especially berries. It also goes great with cakes and it is very easy to make!
This recipe is from my friend, Monica Cortes, a professional Sommelier in Mexico. This sorbet is great for the heat of the current Louisiana summer and a great addition to your table when having special guests!
Red wine sorbet
INGREDIENTS:
1 bottle of red wine 750ml
1 cup of brown sugar
2 cinnamon sticks
Lemon zest
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Boil all the ingredients together.
2. Once all the alcohol has evaporated*, turn off the heat and strain. Let it cool to room temperature.
* To ensure all the alcohol has evaporated: scoop out a spoonful of the liquid with a spoon and carefully attempt to light it on fire with a lighter or match. If it lights, alcohol remains. If it does not light, the alcohol has evaporated, and you can continue.
3. Pour all the liquid into a shallow container, and store in the freezer. Every hour, stir the mixture with a fork and place it back in the freezer. Repeat this step several times, until you get a “slush” or “scraped” texture.
4. Once completely frozen, serve in individual glasses/cups, like ice cream. Accompany with pieces of fruit such as mango, or nearly any red fruit, and decorate with a mint leaf.
Cheers and bon appetite!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.