In my culinary journey, I have discovered that some of the most common ingredients across cultures are used in a multitude of ways to create very different flavors. Even though they are created with the same ingredients, different methods bring out different flavor results. Agua de horchata (pronounced Or-Cha-Ta) is one of those flavors that is unique in its own way, yet not contains familiar tastes and ingredients as other dishes around the world in other cultures.
Let’s start with rice. Rice is very common in a myriad of cultures, often used as a savory dish. However, on occasion it is the main ingredients in a sweet dessert, like arroz con leche in the Latin America, or mango sticky rice in Thailand.
The longer I ponder upon it, the more I understand that the same happens with cultures and people. I am an extremely multicultural person. I spent my early childhood in Venezuela (where my father is from), spent my pre-teen through young adult year in Mexico (where my mother is from), spent several years working in South East Asia as an adult, then got married and moved here to Port Allen. I have found that while many cultures seem very different from one another, often the “ingredients” that constitute the core of their principles and goals are more similar than many want to think.
In this social media era, multiple digital platforms have given us a space to express thoughts and given us access to groups of others with similar opinions. Sometimes it feels like expression of opinion has been misinterpreted as communication, especially when facing controversial issues like vaccinations, politics, racism, and many other things, opinions seem to be hyper-polarized without much willingness to truly communicate and create bridges with those who think differently than us.
The truth is, expression of opinion comfortably occurs among those who support us, while it is challenged when exposed to a different environment. But true communication not only occurs among those who are likeminded and think similarly, but it goes beyond differences to those who think differently than us. Communication takes time. It takes patience to listen to others. Effort to understand them. A strong will in order to find common ground; and many times, a good check to our pride.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said, “The differences that separate human beings are nothing compared to the similarities that bond us together.”
Just like recipes in the kitchen, people’s stories define the way an ingredient is used. The beautiful thing about the kitchen (as well as life), is that we can keep creating recipes together, improving old ones and learning from one another.
I have also found that beyond differences, when being open to learning and sharing with others, no matter where you go, you are not really far from home. You will always find something familiar that will bring you back. In my case, finding common ingredients like rice, milk and cinnamon brings me back home, where agua de horchata is a staple.
Today, I would like to share my recipe for Agua de horchata, as well as an invitation to be kind, communicate and build bridges with those who think differently than you. Maybe you will be pleasantly surprised, when listening with attention to others, and find out that the ingredients of their recipe are not that different than the ingredients of yours!
Enjoy!
Agua de
horchata (Rice Mexican water)
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup of rice
1 cinnamon stick
1 can of evaporated milk
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon of vanilla
Sugar (optional)
About 5 cups of water
INSTRUCTIONS:
1.In a medium container, soak rice and cinnamon stick overnight in 3 cups of hot water (For about 10 hours).
2.After the time has passed, use a blender to completely blend the mix (rice, cinnamon and water).
3.Strain the liquid into a large pitcher, and add evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Blend and strain again.
4.Adjust sugar to taste and slowly add the remaining water according to your taste.
5.Refrigerate and serve cold or on ice.
