What’s your favorite season?
This is a good question that’s often asked when first getting to know someone. Most answer with one of the four seasons: spring, summer, fall, and winter … but I’ve always been an out-of-the-box thinker.
To me, Mango season is my favorite! I grew up climbing mango trees in Venezuela. It was during my childhood that I discovered that mangos from every tree have different flavors and there are so many varieties, sizes, flavors and colors. My brothers and I always brought the fruit of our labor to my mom and she would make delicious sweets, breads, drinks and meals with them.
A few years ago, I met somebody in Central Asia, who had never seen or tasted a mango in their life! Can you imagine that tragedy?! One of the blessings of growing up in a Caribbean country – Venezuela - is that when I was a kid, my friends and I used to climb mango trees all the time! Sometimes, we would throw a shoe at a branch where the mango hung, other times we used broom sticks to shake the tree and make them fall. If we were fortunate enough to be with friends, one would shake a branch while others would try to catch them from down below so the mangoes didn’t smash on the ground.
During my teen years, my family moved to Mexico City, a big city with the world’s largest population. The city didn’t have mango trees, so my days of tree climbing in a tropical small city ended abruptly. I was forced to change my routine and diet, learning, among other things, how to eat spicy food. After a few years, I started enjoying spicy foods and venturing on my own to cook and try different combinations of flavors.
Since then, life has brought me through many unexpected paths, one of them is being here in the U.S. and even, recently, becoming a citizen of this nation. While it is true that we carry our roots with us everywhere we go, it is also true that we pick up new wonderful things on our way, and that makes every individual and their story unique and valuable.
For this reason, I would like to share my homemade recipe of a simple, yet delightful, treat that reminds me of myself and a mix of cultures and influences of my life: Mango pepper jelly.
Mango pepper jelly is the perfect combination of a tropical sweet fruit, with the spiciness and uniqueness of chili peppers. Incorporated in a jelly technique that is a staple of north American foods, just like me and my three citizenships!
This is the perfect inexpensive pairing for some cream cheese and crackers for a charcuterie board. The spiciness cuts the richness of the cheese and creates a perfect balance with the texture of the crackers. Try to make it this spring when we have abundance of mangoes!
Enjoy!
Mango pepper jelly
INGREDIENTS
1 cup mango cut into pieces
2 jalapeños (or habaneros), chopped and de-seeded (leave seeds in for extra spiciness)
1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
2 cups of sugar
1 package (50gr) of pectin powder
INSTRUCTIONS:
1.In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine all ingredients except pectin and stir for about 10 minutes. (You will notice that the consistency begins to change as the mango breaks down)
2.Remove from the heat, and let it cool for another 10 minutes.
3.After 10 minutes, add the pectin little by little while stirring.
4.Boil again for another 10 minutes or until the consistency of the mix is gelatinous.
5.Remove from heat and place in a sterilized jar, following the process for bath canning. Store the jar(s) not being used right away, and refrigerate what you plan to use soon.
Enjoy with some crackers and cream cheese!
