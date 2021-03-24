I love springtime, when everything starts to come back to life after the cold, dark winter days. Gardening is one of my favorite things to do during this time of year, as the longer sunny days make for happy days.
According to the National Institute of Health, spending time in green spaces is beneficial for our mental health. Gardening helps to reduce stress, fear, anger, and even sadness; which is the reason that therapeutic gardens exists in many hospitals – they help to improve moods. No wonder why many people jump into gardening mood as soon as the weather warms up a little bit in West Baton Rouge!
As a big city girl, when living in Mexico City, I didn’t have much time to growing plants. Life moves at a faster pace in the city, and there is also the constant feeling that there is just not enough space. Since moving to Louisiana, I have been learning more and more about gardening, and now I can enjoy all kinds of fresh seasonal produce available in local markets, and have fruits, veggies and herbs grown in our home garden. Last year, I focused a lot on growing different kinds of herbs. I was able to dry most of my harvest, and I have been able to consume my own dry herbs for an entire year!
Eating from our own backyard is priceless! It is one of my favorite things of this season and summer. In the balance of nature, certain plants grow during particular times of the year because they have the nutrients our bodies, in general, need for that season.
My cooking varies throughout the year depending on the fresh produce I find in local markets. For example, during the fall, I tend to make more things with pumpkin, and during spring and summer, I love the colorful selection of fruits and veggies that are available, so I tend to make more colorful dishes and lots of salads.
Although I make salads almost every day for my husband and me, I don’t often share salad recipes, because honestly I usually just throw the veggies and grains I have on-hand and put together different mixes every time. However, a consistent thing in my kitchen is my homemade dressings and drippings. I say it all the time, homemade is best! It is healthier, better quality and more delicious!
Today, I want to share my recipe for homemade dill dressing. I hope that it makes some of your spring-summer salads extra delicious. The recipe does not have specific measurements because I usually calculate the amounts depending on texture and flavor.
Experiment and try this same base with other herbs like basil or rosemary. I am sure you will love it!
Pictured salad: Broccoli, tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, purple cabbage, feta cheese, cranberries and walnuts.
Enjoy!
Joha’s homemade Dill Dressing,
INGREDIENTS:
A bunch of dry dill
1 cup of plain yogurt
1 Tablespoon of
mayonnaise
Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a small bowl, crush dill to almost a powder, and add all other ingredients.
Adjust salt to taste.
Cover and let it sit in the fridge overnight.
Enjoy it on salads or even with some finger foods!
