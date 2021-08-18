Last week while watching the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, I saw a track competition – a long distance race – that made me think about the importance of teamwork. I started to think about the different components that make up a team, especially the contributions that tend to go unnoticed, which happens not only in sports, but in the kitchen too.
I enjoy watching the Olympic Games every four years. I appreciate the opportunity to see the world’s best athletes in a myriad of sports. Most of those athletes have prepared their entire lives to perform in such high-level competitions, some that only endure only a few minutes. Hearing their life stories, full of sacrifice and discipline, challenges and motivates me to be better at the things I do, anywhere I may find myself.
During this year’s games one particular event got my attention: the men’s 10,000 meters race. When the race started, a Ugandan runner quickly jumped out into the lead, setting a faster pace for the rest of the runners. About three quarters into the race, that runner quit. He wasn’t injured; he just stopped running and got out of the race, with seemingly no explanation. While, the other two Ugandans in the race took the lead in the competition, and ended up winning silver and bronze medals for Uganda.
What surprised me was the fact that these three athletes were working as a team, even in what is supposed to be an individual sport. Each of them had to work their own journey to classify, and to get into the final. But all of them went to the Olympic Games as a team. Not as individuals trying to win for themselves. As a team, with strategy to win medals for their nation. Even when that the strategy implied one of them exit the race after setting a way-too-fast pace, which would tire anyone who followed. All so his teammate could take over at the pivotal tail end of the race and win. He gave up his individual opportunity to stand in the podium. But his sacrifice was ultimately worth it as their nation went on to win two of the three medals.
This level of commitment is admirable! It made me think: how many of us would be willing to do that for the team?
Likewise, in the kitchen, some ingredients must be present only to balance the rest of the flavors without shining on their own. I realized this week how much I use vanilla in my cooking and baking. The interesting thing is that vanilla isn’t often the star of the dish; it only highlights and balances the rest of the ingredients. But the result is delicious dishes, desserts and beverages.
Today, I want to share a blueberry muffin recipe. It contains vanilla which levels out and highlights the other flavors, especially the blueberries, which are the real star! I call this my midnight muffins because they’ve always helped me to stay awake when studying into the night.
Enjoy!
Streusel topped blueberry muffins
(15 muffins)
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups All-purpose flour
2 teaspoons Baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup Fresh blueberries
½ cup Butter
¾ cup White sugar
2 Eggs
1 teaspoon Vanilla extract
½ cup Milk
Streusel topping:
2 tablespoons All-purpose flour
5 tablespoons White sugar
½ teaspoon Cinnamon
½ tablespoon Butter, diced
INSTRUCTIONS:
Set oven at 375°F.
Mix dry ingredients in a medium bowl: flour, baking powder and salt. Coat blueberries with a tablespoon of flour, set aside.
In a large bowl beat butter and sugar until smooth and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla. Add dry ingredients alternating with milk. When well mixed, add blueberries and mix with a spoon.
Spoon the batter into a greased muffin tray.
Streusel topping:
In a small bowl, using a fork, mix the ingredients until it has a crumbly consistency. Sprinkle over the muffin batter in muffin tray. Bake for about 20 minutes or until they pass the toothpick test.
Let cool and enjoy!
