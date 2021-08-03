Have you ever eaten a meal that made you forget difficult circumstances? A meal so good it made you forget that you were in a place you didn’t enjoy?
I remember I spent a season as a missionary serving in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. That country was, honestly, one of the most challenging places I have been. It was a very tiring season of life, emotionally and mentally.
I was invited to help with the work that my mentor, Barbara Nicaud, had started there years earlier. During my first trip to Cambodia, I felt extremely exhausted from the many activities with which we were involved. I recall serving in one of the local orphanages, visiting the work of some non-profit organizations, and getting to know some girls that were rescued victims of sex trafficking. I quickly learned the history of Cambodia, filled with great pain, poverty and suffering. From the nation’s horrible genocide in the ‘70s, to the current presence of a growing human trafficking industry. The trauma I saw in so many people’s eyes is something I’ll not soon forget.
One day, while walking in one of the local markets, I witnessed the presence of what was surely human trafficking activity. The feelings of frustration of being unable to do anything about it in the moment were incredibly difficult. Most of the people I met had suffered trauma, abuse, and had sad life stories, carrying the scars of difficult pasts.
There was a day where we served orphans, spent time with the trafficking victims, cleaned and prepared a building for some people who were going to be moving to the area— all in an unbearable heat and no access to air conditioning. I ended that day completely drained. I did not have physical or emotional energy for anything.
That evening, after taking showers, Barbara went to the kitchen to make dinner. As we sat around the table, the smells that came out of the kitchen were so enchanting that my mood began to change. A brightness returned to my soul. She came out of the kitchen with a delicious grilled tequila lime chicken, Mexican red rice, and black beans. She had even found corn flour, and made handmade corn tortillas!
That chicken made me completely forget where I was. The darkness, pain, and trauma I had felt throughout the trip; the sadness my heart was feeling for the people I had met; and the tiredness in my body for our manual labor in the heat; it was all suddenly gone at the sight and smell of that food.
Barbi’s grilled tequila lime chicken transported me to a different place, encouraging me. I must say that it was while facing that darkness that I understood the value of the work of those living in Cambodia, serving and sharing practical love to a hurting nation, making a difference. The more darkness I witnessed, the more love and commitment I observed in that place.
Today I want to share my version of this recipe. I hope it can bring you to a bright place in your soul, and you can enjoy it as much as I did that day in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Tequila lime chicken
INGREDIENTS:
4 chicken quarters – about 2 pounds of chicken*
1 cup of tequila
1 cup of fresh lime juice
4 garlic gloves, mince
1 tablespoon of
vegetable oil
¼ teaspoon of oregano
¼ teaspoon of chili powder
2 teaspoons of kosher salt
1 teaspoon of grounded
black pepper
*I prefer dark meat, but freely pick the part of the chicken of your preference.
INSTRUCTIONS:
1.Rinse chicken and dry with a paper towel, keep in a bowl or in a large Ziploc bag.
2.Mix all of the ingredients and pour the mix into the bag, massaging the chicken combining all of the ingredients all over.
3.Marinate overnight (or for at least 7 hours).
4.Grill until brown on all sides and until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165°F. Serve with tortillas, rice, beans, salsa and lime.
¡Buen provecho!
