Photography has been a passion of mine for years, but it was only a few years ago that I truly started learning the art in a serious way. Joha’s Table was born, among other reasons, as an attempt to improve my photography; and since food doesn’t move, it’s the perfect subject to practice on!
An old photographer once told me, “photography is a beautiful art. If you want a kid to stay away from drugs, teach them photography. By time they fall in love with it, they will have to save so much money for lenses they will never have enough money for drugs!”
My first memory with a camera is from when I was a kid back in the ‘90s—my dad used to have a Mamiya Nc1000S Sekor Cs 50Mm F1.7, that he bought during one of our trips to Panama. It was black and he kept it in a beautiful leather camera bag. “Never open the camera when it has a film in. The light will destroy the pictures,” he told me as he loaded new film into it.
I wasn’t allowed to play with that camera, but I made sure to pay attention to what he did every time he took a picture. My dad would carefully take off the lens cap, and slowly twist the lens to adjust its focus as he peered through the viewfinder. I remember hearing clicking sounds while he twisted, until he counted, “uno, dos, tres!” Then the final click indicating a photo had been created. I was always intrigued by the process of capturing a moment of life with that mysterious dark box with a dark brown tape inside that would later become photos.
One of the most beautiful things God gave me was the blessing of marrying a professional photographer. He is a strict teacher, but he’s so creative, and I have learned so much from him. Now I understand that photographers charge for what they know and not just for what they do.
The best part about my teacher-husband is that the usual expensive fees for photography lessons were exchanged for food payments. After each lesson, and practicing taking pictures of the food I cook, my teacher and I always enjoy our delicious meal!
So today, I would like to share this recipe of these healthy muffins, because I had so much fun taking these pictures, and of course, we also enjoyed eating them!
Enjoy!
Whole wheat
blueberry muffins
INGREDIENTS:
2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
1 cup brown sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp cinnamon
3/4 tsp salt
1 1/2 cups buttermilk*
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 tsp of vanilla extract
1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen
1 cup of nuts (almonds and pecans, or whatever is your preference) (optional)
*If you don’t have buttermilk: Add a teaspoon of white vinegar to a 1 1/2 of whole milk, mix with a fork and let it rest for about 5 minutes before using it.
INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly grease a muffin pan with butter, or use paper cupcake cups.
In a large bowl mix all the dry ingredients: wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and nuts (crush some of the nuts as you pour them in the bowl, and keep some to put on top of the muffins later).
In a separate bowl, mix buttermilk, oil and vanilla.
Add the liquid ingredients into the bowl with dry ingredients and stir.
Once mixed, add blueberries. Carefully combine.
Fill your muffin cups (or muffin pan) and sprinkle the top with nuts.
Bake at 400°F for about 20 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test (stick a toothpick in, and if it comes out clean, the muffins are done).
Remove from oven. Let them cool. Serve warm, or at room temperature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.