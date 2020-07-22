I was raised to eat whatever was put on my plate.
There were times we attempted to leave the table without eating everything on our plates; I even tried throwing tantrums to get something different, to no avail.
Mom would just say: “Too bad … there’s nothing else to eat. If you don’t eat it now, it will be waiting for you later.”
Now, as I reflect on it, I realize that she stretched me and built something in my character by making me eat everything. I learned to take it all, not just the enjoyable parts; to face things I may not like and move forward.
Just like life.
I’ve found that there are moments in life when I’ve simply had to suck it up and move forward to what really matters.
I am someone who is unafraid to try something new. With food, I will taste almost anything – and I have in my many years of world travel. I enjoy new experiences and flavors, and when I’m nervous about trying something, my curiosity (or maybe stupidity at times) usually trumps the fear.
When it comes to flavors (and many other things in life), my mantra is: high risk, high reward!
As unpleasant as it may have been, my mother’s strategy worked. As an adult, I’ve found that I can eat pretty much anything. What she instilled in me as a child has helped my life’s journey. When I don’t like something, or something doesn’t go my way, I know that I can be content, and I can look forward to dessert – because there’s always dessert at the end of the meal.
I have seen how difficult it can be for some people to leave their comfort zone and venture to try something new. Some don’t dare try something that looks different, or “too exotic” compared to what they are accustomed to, but let’s be real … Have you ever had an idea that something will taste one way, but it turns out to taste completely different than you thought?
Maybe you thought it was an awful looking dish and it ended up blowing your mind because of how delicious it was! Or the opposite.
That’s exactly what happened to my friend Jazmina in Venezuela. For years, Jazmina refused to try breads or cakes made with carrots. She associated carrots with savory dishes, until one day she decided to attempt a carrot sweet bread recipe on her own.
Now she is in love with carrot cake and bread!
So, I decided to share this sweet bread recipe as an encouragement to try something new and discover the greatness of the unknown!
Enjoy!
Jazmina’s carrot bread
INGREDIENTS (Bread):
3 cups grated carrots
3/4 cup granulated white sugar
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
4 eggs
1 cup milk
4 cups of all-purpose flour
1 cup of vegetable oil
2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
1 tablespoon of baking powder
A pinch of salt
INGREDIENTS (Frosting):
4 oz of cream cheese
8 tsp of butter
1 cup of powder sugar
1 tsp of vanilla
2 Tbsp of coconut rum (optional)
A dash of salt
INSTRUCTIONS (Bread):
1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C).
2. In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking soda, baking powder and cinnamon.
3. In a large bowl add eggs, vanilla, oil and sugar and beat until all the ingredients are well mixed then slowly incorporate dry ingredients.
4. Add the grated carrot and mix well.
5. Grease a 9x13 pan and dust with flour. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for about 40 minutes, or until a successful “toothpick test.” (Inserting a toothpick into the middle of the bread and if it comes out clean, the bread is ready.)
INSTRUCTIONS (FROSTING):
1. In a large bowl use a hand mixer to beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, coconut rum and a dash of salt. Beat all the ingredients until smooth.
2. Apply it to the top of the bread when it has cooled.
Enjoy!
